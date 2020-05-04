MANKATO — Area lawmakers are concerned for the fate of a public works bill this year after House Republicans threatened to block legislation if Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency powers continue after next week.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said Saturday the Republican caucus would block an infrastructure bill as long as Walz continued to enact orders as part of a peacetime state of emergency. Daudt has said the Legislature needs more of a say in efforts to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, agrees. "It's time for the Legislature to get involved with what's happening with this crisis," he said. "It's just not right for the governor to continue these emergency powers indefinitely."
Torkelson serves on the House Capital Investment Committee, which puts public works bills together. He said House Republicans aren't opposed to an infrastructure bill this session, but they think the Legislature needs to have more say in the state's pandemic response before such a bill can proceed.
A bonding bill requires a three-fifths majority, or at least 81 out of the House's 134 representatives, to pass. The bonding bill could die on the House floor before the Senate can review it.
There are 74 DFL members in the House, 55 Republicans, and four members of the New House Republican Caucus.
A Walz spokesperson said over the weekend the governor was committed to working with lawmakers to pass a public works bill, or bonding bill, as Minnesota uses borrowed money to pay for infrastructure projects. Walz's peacetime emergency is set to end May 13, but he could extend it another 30 days without legislative approval.
Walz said Monday he still hoped lawmakers could pass a bonding bill before the legislative session adjourns May 18, if nothing else than to spur economic development. "These are projects that are going to be needed," he said.
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said he was disappointed House Republicans could potentially block a bonding bill. He likened the House GOP's response to a child taking its ball and going home rather than trying to play nicely.
"They would sacrifice the state's infrastructure, tens of thousands of jobs, economic recovery, to make a political point because they don't have the votes to make it otherwise," he said. "I am beyond astounded at their childishness."
Considine, who also serves on the House Capital Investment Committee, said he was concerned for residents in GOP lawmakers' districts who need public works projects such as sewer and water system work.
Bonding bills are typically done in even-numbered years, but ongoing partisan gridlock has complicated the process in recent years. Democrats and Republicans argued over the size of a the bill with Republicans reluctant to spend more than $1 billion in borrowed funding and Democrats pushing to borrow more money to address a growing demand to fix infrastructure.
DFL lawmakers argue the state should spend $2 billion on bonding this year, in part to catch up on an ever-growing backlog of projects and in part to help stimulate the economy by securing funding for jobs over the next few years.
Several local projects could be included in this year's bill, from a $16.6 million proposal to improve the Mankato area’s riverbank stabilization and water quality to a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Minnesota State University is also asking for $6.7 million to start the design phase for an eventual Armstrong Hall reconstruction, a project that could total close to $100 million over the next few years.
A Free Press analysis last year showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests. That means lawmakers would need to approve about $4 billion for bonding each year to deal with known infrastructure issues.
Minnesota has more than $5.3 billion in infrastructure requests this year.
