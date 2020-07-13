The Minnesota Legislature kicked off its second special session of the year Monday with a promise to negotiate infrastructure, tax and police accountability bills this week.
House and Senate leaders have agreed to spend the week discussing major legislation to forge deals, then convene the Legislature next Monday to act on those agreements.
Lawmakers will review a $1.35 billion public works proposal in the House on Tuesday. The bill, also called a bonding bill, includes an additional $100 million in housing bonds.
The newest proposal leaves out some of the Mankato area's top priorities, however. The bill includes $7.2 million for the city of Mankato's riverbank stabilization project along the Minnesota River, in part to protect area wells.
The city requested $12 million for the project, but Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said the Legislature's funding would pay for the "vast majority" of necessary work along the river and cuts out some of the city's less important requests.
"The main thing that got eliminated are some of the enhancements that are not as critical for protecting the well," Considine said.
Another city of Mankato request, about $4 million to improve the river's water quality, was funded through a Legacy amendment bill lawmakers passed last month. That money will come through the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund.
The bill also includes $1.8 million for a design phase of an eventual renovation at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. That project has garnered controversy ever since a federal judge ruled the sex offender program unconstitutionally harsh in 2015 because few offenders are ever released. The renovation project, estimated at $18 million this year, is designed to expand the program's transitional housing and initiatives.
Absent from the latest bonding proposal is Minnesota State University's $6.7 million request for the design phase of an eventual $100 million reconstruction of Armstrong Hall, as well as a $10.5 million request from the city of North Mankato for an indoor recreation center. The bill does include $100,000 to design a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab in the Mankato area.
Vernon Center would get $8 million if the bill passes to refurbish the city's water tower, replace its wastewater system and improve its sewer system, among other things. The bill also includes about $900,000 for the city of Waldorf to continue its ongoing water and sewer system replacement.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said lawmakers are close to a deal on bonding and taxes, but questions remain over potential law enforcement measures. Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Democrats and Republicans may find common ground on measures such as banning chokeholds in Minnesota, adding members to the state Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and more mental health training, among other issues.
"It does feel like there's some progress there," Gazelka said.
He also said the Senate would stay in session for a week at the longest.
Considine, who serves on the House Public Safety Committee and chairs a subcommittee on corrections, said he's hoping to see more progress on larger issues such as police use of force and civilian oversight boards for law enforcement around the state.
"My fear is we will get some of these concessions, and then you'll have Republicans saying we've done our jobs on the issue," Considine said. "That's not true. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed, everything from the Warrior Training to civilian boards."
Also at issue is a tax bill that could close a loophole for Minnesota farmers who've paid more taxes this year when trading in older equipment. The bill would have Minnesota conform with Section 179 of the federal tax code, which would no longer treat new equipment for farmers as new income and therefore eligible for more taxes.
The tax bill is also expected to include more measures for businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as help for Twin Cities businesses affected by the recent riots over George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officers.
Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, said he and other members of the New House Republican Caucus are working with Senate GOP members on a few additional items in the tax bill but declined to discuss how those discussions have progressed.
Munson also said he was pleased to see Vernon Center and Waldorf included in the latest bonding bill proposal, but it remained to be seen whether the bill would garner enough Republican support to pass through the House.
A bonding bill requires at least 60% of the House and Senate to pass, and bonding bills always start in the House.
Munson noted House Republicans earlier this year pledged not to support a bonding bill unless Gov. Tim Walz ended his peacetime emergency powers, which Munson said was not a good negotiating tactic because Walz could declare a peacetime emergency once more after the Legislature passed a bonding bill.
"It's kind of like trying to negotiate with something, but you're never going to get anything," he said.
