CLEVELAND — The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Shawn Michael Mooring, 25, of rural Cleveland, left his residence in Cleveland Township on Tuesday night.
Mooring was suffering from an apparent mental health experience and left the house wearing only sandals on his feet and an insulated vest, leaving behind his vehicle and cellphone.
A search of the area, as well as a review of his social media sites and bank accounts, turned up nothing.
Mooring is described as 6-foot-1 and about 180 pounds. He has short, sandy blond hair and blue eyes. When he left the residence, he was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a gray vest, and white socks and sandals.
Anyone who has seen Mooring or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440.
