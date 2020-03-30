The publisher of several area newspapers has cut its workforce hours by 25%.
Adams Publishing Group, based in Tennessee, owns the St. Peter Herald as well as papers in Waseca, Le Center, Le Sueur and Faribault. They own more than 60 papers in Minnesota as well as papers in other states.
Adams also notified many part-time employees they would be sidelined indefinitely.
“As we are all well aware, the economy is experiencing significant and rapidly evolving challenges for all businesses due to coronavirus, and APG is experiencing the same contraction,” Mark Adams, CEO wrote in a memo to employees last week.
