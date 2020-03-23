Some of our readers have asked if their newspaper is safe to touch and read in regards to the COVID-19 situation.
According to the World Health Organization, it is safe to receive packages at home. That is why you can continue to receive your mail and online order deliveries.
Since our production process is mostly automated, your newspaper carrier is likely the only person who has touched your paper before it gets to your home.
We are doing all we can to keep our employees safe and require that anyone who feels sick should stay at home. If you have home delivery of our paper, digital access is included with your subscription. You can activate it by going to www.mankatofreepress.com/subscriptions/ and clicking on the green “Activate My Total Access” button or call us at 507-625-4451.
— Publisher Steve Jameson
