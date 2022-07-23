The denizens of Madison Lake weighed in, and two candidates for Blue Earth County Sheriff obliged a Paddlefish Days tradition by kissing a goat Saturday.
Candidate Jeff Wersal, a sheriff’s office lieutenant and commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, puckered up first after collecting the most $1 donations in his name. Fellow candidate and sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta stepped up next to plant a peck on the billy goat.
They raised well over $1,000 in donations between them, with a field of a dozen other nominees adding to the total.
Despite what he called a “wet” and “stinky” experience, Wersal said he was grateful for the opportunity.
“It did smell foul,” he said. “ But it goes to a good cause, right back into Paddlefish Days.”
By tradition, top vote-getters used to kiss a sheepshead fish caught during the festival’s fishing contest. Organizers switched to a goat in 2021 and retained the new tradition this year, in part because Mark Bisch brings goats from his nearby Goofy Goat Farm to the festival anyway for a free petting zoo.
Wersal said he’d prefer the goat to a slimy fish, even knowing what male goats are known to coat their beards in. Let’s just say they source their cologne locally to woo lady goats during rutting season — to be fair, it seems to work.
Rutting season, as it happens, is coming up. Nothing against Jackson, the goat chosen for the festivities Saturday, but just about any male goat could emit a foul and unpleasant odor this time of year.
“The goat had an odor,” Barta said, describing it as pungent. “When I was standing downwind it stunk worse than when I was on the other side upwind.”
Yet when the opportunity to take part in a friendly competition during campaign season presents itself, especially to support a good cause, he said it’s worth it. Plus, he thought going second might’ve meant a little less slime on the ol’ billy goat.
Madison Lake Police Chief Phil Wills remembers the stink from last year when voters chose him to kiss the goat. He suspects his officers had a big hand in the campaign.
After growing up on a farm, it didn’t faze him too much. This year he only had to hold the goat for Wersal and Barta.
Children vied for their own kiss with a baby goat, known as a kid, after the sheriff candidates stepped aside.
A storm blew through before the lighthearted competition, forcing organizers to cancel a planned parade. They and the Paddlefish Days faithful pushed on with events afterward once the bad weather cleared.
Whether it’s kissing a fish or kissing a goat, Madison Lake’s tradition is part of what makes Paddlefish Days memorable, said Terry Weston, one of five people on the event’s organizing committee.
“It’s just something to trigger the memories,” he said. “ … We know we’ll always have it.”
As his wife and fellow committee member, Tonya Weston, put it, “we want to stick out a little bit.”
