By Mark Fischenich and Trey Mewes
It seems politics moves at a fast pace for nearly all facets of U.S. life nowadays — except for agriculture.
U.S. trade and environmental policy in recent years have combined with lower commodity prices to stress many agricultural-related businesses, from family farms to large-scale co-ops.
Ongoing trade disputes with a number of other countries have weakened the market for agricultural goods and services. Federal officials have ramped up biofuels-related waivers to oil refineries, hurting a key commo- dity for southern Minnesota farmers.
And ongoing market concerns show little sign of easing up without some of the key trade deals President Donald Trump promised that either haven’t been solidified or have stalled through congressional dealmaking.
The result for many southern Minnesota farmers is instability, the kind that could change many rural voters’ support at the ballot box during the next year.
“One thing I’ve noticed over time is farmers, while they tend to lean more conservative, they don’t tend to be tied to one party,” said Kent Thiesse, ag loan specialist at MinnStar Bank.
“Farmers are pretty independent, and they do look pretty close at the candidates, and they do look at their individual farms and how it affects their individual communities.”
Thiesse, a former ag Extension agent and the coordinator of the political forums at the annual Farmfest expo, has thousands of conversations with farmers every year.
Weather and crop progress reports might be the most common topics, but also near the top of the list is a long line of subjects that directly or indirectly relate to federal government policy.
The late arrival of spring and extreme rainfall in many areas during the growing season have left farmers with widely varying yields, Thiesse said.
“Then on top of that, you throw in the price impacts we’ve had from trade disputes.”
Market woes
The plunge in exports to China stemming from the president’s trade war has resulted in a glut of American agricultural products and depressed prices. Production of ethanol also has dropped after the Environmental Protection Agency granted numerous exemptions to fuel refineries that had previously been required to include more of the corn-based fuel in gasoline.
Meanwhile, a Trump-negotiated North American trade pact — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement — has languished in the Democrat-controlled House.
An estimated 40% of net income for farmers will come from federal subsidies and insurance payments — largely through the emergency federal aid provided by the Trump administration in the wake of the trade war. Even with that assistance, farm bankruptcies jumped 24% in September to the highest level since 2011.
Yet that assistance isn’t what farmers are looking for. As Harold Wolle, of Madelia, puts it, farmers hate having to rely on government handouts.
“Farmers want trade, they don’t want aid,” Wolle said. “That is our mantra, trade not aid.”
Wolle, a member of the state and National Corn Growers Association board, said he has to be nonpartisan when it comes to politics due to his ties within the agricultural industry. But he said the Trump administration’s actions on ag could cause farmers to rethink their support for Trump and other conservatives come election time next year.
“I would guess that it might affect it, but who really knows?” he said. “That’s hard to gauge, you’re just giving your opinion at this point.”
Frustration among farmers is clearly mounting, though the Trump administration has taken steps to improve trade policy with other countries. Trump recently announced a framework for improved trade with Japan, and in recent weeks U.S. and China announced tenuous plans to address trade and roll back some tariffs, though neither side has offered concrete trade terms.
The Trump administration has allocated $28 billion in aid for farmers over the past two years as a salve for the trade hurt many ag workers are experiencing. But Wolle and other ag experts say that money could have been put to better use elsewhere: the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.
“When we negotiated the 2018 farm bill, Congress said you can change some things, you can tune up this farm bill, but there’s not going to be any more money to make it available,” Wolle said.
“As you tune it up, you have to do it with the money that was spent on the 2014 farm bill. If I and my colleagues could sit down and craft a bill using the market facilitation program funding, we could come up with a more complete piece of legislation. But that wasn’t an option at the time.”
Trade necessity
Many farmers believe the ongoing trade disputes could resolve favorably for the United States.
Karson Duncanson, of Mapleton, said he believes some sort of renegotiation with China was inevitable, especially since the U.S. produced a record number of commodities in recent years that needed more buyers around the world.
“The truth of the matter is ag was on the top end of trade with China, and we benefited for years being able to trade with them,” Duncanson said. “The problem was we never really had a fair agreement.”
Duncanson pointed to China’s investments in Brazilian soybean production, as well as other South American crops, as a sign the U.S. needed to work out a better bargain with China and other countries. He also takes issue with China’s blatant theft of intellectual property and loose manufacturing practices.
Yet the current issue, as Duncanson and other farmers explain, is whether those markets will come back as strong as they were once the trade disputes are done. As Duncanson puts it, few farmers have faith Congress will come together to support trade agreements.
“The problem is our political environment in Washington is so broken, it’s not let’s work together for the greater good; it’s let’s do everything we can to make it look bad,” he said.
Duncanson is a conservative who identifies as a Libertarian, but he said the ongoing partisan gridlock has him convinced to give up political parties and instead vote for candidates he believes will do the most work for southern Minnesotans.
“If I could have my druthers, we would no longer have an R or a D next to a candidate’s name,” he said. “So people would actually have to look at the candidate, do some research, do some background checking and vote for whoever they think will do the best job.”
Ag reaction
Because trade agreements take some time to work out, and even more time to implement, farmers could be stuck with less-than-ideal market conditions for the next several years. And that could play a significant role in the next presidential election, said Ted Winter, of Fulda.
Winter is skeptical about Trump’s promise that short-term pain in the trade war with China will ultimately result in a great victory for farmers and other American exporters. He contrasts the relatively quiet response from Trump supporters in farm country with the reaction to the grain embargo that President Jimmy Carter imposed on the Soviet Union in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
“I think there was more outcry in rural areas from all sides. And (Carter) was a one-term president because of it,” Winter said.
A longtime Democrat who was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1986 and served eight terms, Winter knows that Trump supporters are unlikely to express second thoughts to him. That may be especially true of farmers, who he said have a great deal of pride.
“Once they voted one way, it’s kind of hard for them to say they made a mistake,” he said, adding that he tries to keep the conversation to policy rather than politicians.
In 11 months, if farmers are disinclined to offer Trump a second term, they’ll be quiet about it, Winter said.
“They’re not going to say anything because they’re proud people,” he said. “And they’ll probably go into the voting booth and say, ‘Uh-uh, I’m not voting for him.’ But they’ll never tell you that.”
Ethanol production may play a large role for farmers in the region as well.
Farmers who are shareholders in an ethanol plant often are required to deliver a certain number of bushels of corn to the plant — something that brings a premium price in good years.
Now, however, the struggling ethanol plants are offering prices well below the market rate for corn, Winter said. One farmer delivering corn to his ethanol plant told Winter he would be paid just $2.85 per bushel, below the market price of about $3.50, which is already well under the cost of producing the corn.
Winter blames EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s ties to the fossil fuel industry for his willingness to allow numerous oil refiners to not abide by federal requirements requiring fuel to contain a certain percentage of ethanol.
“They talked him into it because they said they were having hardships,” Winter said. “I’ve never known any oil company having any hardship.”
Many farmers who backed Trump in 2016 will need to see a reasonable alternative, however, if they’re going to switch allegiance.
“I think Amy Klobuchar is as close as anybody in that area,” Winter said. “I think Joe Biden would probably appeal to people who voted for Trump.”
Elizabeth Warren? Bernie Sanders?
“They’re a little bit too liberal, a little bit too ‘big government.’ People around here don’t like big government,” Winter said, and then chuckled. “Unless it benefits them.”
Ultimately, though, people in the rural parts of the nation — those that lean Republican and those that tend toward the Democratic Party — are going to need to start focusing on the goals they have in common, Winter said: “We have to work together to make sure people can live in rural America and have a life and have a farm.”
