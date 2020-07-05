What a difference a few months can make.
The U.S. is radically shifted in the middle of 2020 from where things were in our society at the beginning of the year. Americans are struggling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Protests across the U.S. are forcing residents to reckon with the nation’s history of abuse toward Black lives. And COVID-19 has turned a long-forecast economic downturn into the biggest drop in the global economy since the Great Depression.
The large-scale crises have prompted some voters to rethink who they’ll support on the local, state and national stage this November, while others have only strengthened their convictions based on elected officials’ responses (or lack thereof) to the issues of the day.
For Shannon Helget, of New Ulm, the ongoing protests and the coronavirus have offered plenty of opportunity to teach her children about inequality in the U.S.
“It’s caused me to do a lot of self-reflection and a lot of personal growth,” said Helget, who is white.
“Living in a rural area, it’s sort of eye-opening for us. It really has caused us to have a lot of important conversations with our kids about race and white privilege, and what that means. It’s been really, really important.”
Helget said she has disagreed with Trump’s policies in light of the division he’s causing around the country. She said she’s likely to support candidates come November who are not aligned with Trump.
Harlan Berger, a retired mobility-bus driver, knows he will be voting Nov. 3.
“I vote because it’s a privilege and I don’t want to take that for granted,” Berger said, taking a break from watering plants outside his lower North Mankato home.
With more than four months until Election Day, the former three-year member of the U.S. Navy hasn’t settled on who to support but will be watching, listening and learning.
“I look basically for people of integrity. I think the U.S. has lost a lot of integrity in the last few years. I want somebody to lead us in an upright fashion, to make a positive change.”
He’s not, however, looking for perfection.
“We aren’t infallible people. We make mistakes,” Berger said. “I try to give people the benefit until they prove otherwise. I profess to be a Christian and I would hope the people who lead us are also Christian — not just in word but in deed as well.”
Berger was optimistic following Trump’s 2016 victory that he would be a good president.
“When he first became president, I had a lot of faith in him and was really encouraged,” Berger said. “More recently, I don’t think he’s doing things as well as he did early in his administration.”
Even with the election months away, Melanie Williams, of Mankato, knows how she will vote in one contest — the one at the top of the ballot.
“The person that’s in there is a train wreck. What can you even say?” Williams said.
But ask her what advice she would give to an undecided voter about the presidential choice, the words flow quickly.
“Listen to what comes out of his mouth. Do you have a daughter? Would you want him in the same room with your daughter? Do you care about women? Do you care about minorities? ... Do you care about anything? Wake up.”
Williams said she was shocked and heartbroken by Trump’s 2016 victory. She remains baffled by the strong support he continues to receive from a sizable portion of the population. Still, the 2016 results delivered a message that shouldn’t be ignored.
“His victory revealed what percentage of the population is unhappy. That’s important. It’s like the underbelly of America. That has to be addressed.”
Williams called the killing of George Floyd horrific, but she doesn’t believe elections alone can solve the centuries-long mistreatment of Blacks in America.
“That stuff has been going on since slavery and it’s still going on. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
Williams resists statements by demonstrators that all police are bad: “It’s like a certain race of people; you can’t make blanket statements.”
Ending systemic racism is inevitably about more than government action. Work is needed at federal, state and local levels but also in every business and organization — examining attitudes and policies toward race.
She hopes the current awareness and activism prompted by Floyd’s death brings permanent change.
“This one got people’s attention but Black people are killed every day. But now the whole world knows George Floyd,” Williams said.
She opposes the violence and looting that occurred early in the protests but adds that it’s impossible for white Mankatoans to truly understand: “You and I, we have no idea of the anger and the hurt and the pain.”
While any real solution will require the efforts of a huge swath of Americans, not just politicians, the message from the top matters, according to Williams.
“First off, you want a leader who’s not mocking different groups and is not rallying the haters,” she said.
Eric Johnson said he will vote in November even though he’s skeptical about America’s political process.
“To be honest, I don’t know that it’s important but I want to participate,” said Johnson, a Black Postal Service worker from Chicago visiting his sister and her family in Mankato.
He talks about voter repression and about elections where the popular vote didn’t determine the winner.
“It’s just a game,” Johnson said, adding that he retains a sliver of hope that his participation will matter. “If there’s a small aspect that it will, then I can say I did my part.”
Johnson isn’t sure who he will vote for in the presidential race, saying he doesn’t like presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden: “I don’t have respect for him. This is probably going to sound crazy, but I’m probably going to vote Republican.”
Donald Trump’s wealth and his rise to the most powerful position in the world is impressive to Johnson.
“Trump, he speaks to every American coming here for the American dream.”
He talks of Trump’s reputation as a businessman, one who is sometimes ruthless and seems to relish his ability to fire people: “Those kinds of people tend to rule the world. You can’t beat them, so you have to join them.”
While there may be some cynicism in Johnson’s words, the 29-year-old wants millennials to attempt to make life better for future generations. The Black Lives Matter movement that’s grown in strength since the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police could be the start of revolutionary change.
“It’s messed up,” Williams said of the way Floyd and other Black men have been treated. “But, again, it’s that blatant power that some people have in this nation.”
Although he sees a lack of unity in the message and goals of the protesters, Johnson hopes that something positive can result if a broad group of younger Americans steps forward.
“I do think it’s time for our generation because every generation has done something for the next generation,” he said as he watched his sister’s children play at the Sibley Park playground. “... There will be losses. There will be casualties. But history can change. There is hope for humanity.”
Pat and Brittany Kalmi, both 36, from Rosemount, say they’re not satisfied with the job Trump has done while in office. The Kalmis see themselves as independent voters who lean liberal at times, but they said they believe the president is more concerned with keeping his office than serving the best interests of the U.S.
And they’re concerned with the Trump administration’s lack of policy in facing the country’s various crises.
“I don’t feel that he is concerned for the health and safety of our nation,” Brittany Kalmi said.
“I really don’t know what he is trying to accomplish at this point,” Pat said.
“Getting re-elected,” Brittany replied.
The Kalmis see state officials stepping up more to address the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives protests than federal leaders, though Pat said he was concerned by Gov. Tim Walz’s lack of response to the first few days of protests in May where rioting and looting caused millions of dollars of damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
For much of June, the civil rights protests joined the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the top stories in America. The pandemic is expected to continue to be a dominant issue in the 2020 campaign, both because of the public health implications and the economic disruption, including the highest unemployment rate since the 1930s.
Johnson said he’s not convinced that the pandemic is as serious as the media has portrayed.
“I think it’s just a bad flu,” he said. “... It seems embellished.”
His federal job has shielded him from the economic repercussions, and he said he’s made few changes in the way he leads his life day to day. He’s seen the impact on others, though.
“The unemployment has affected a lot of lives,” he said.
Berger is mostly satisfied with the way Minnesota state government has responded to the pandemic.
“I’m a little concerned about opening things up too early. I guess that’s my big issue,” he said.
He concedes, however, that sheltering in place is easier for a retired couple like himself and his wife than for people living from paycheck to paycheck and needing to work.
Williams said the pandemic and the economic fallout would have been unimaginable for virtually any American a year ago. What frustrates her is that the government employs experts who knew that a serious epidemic would happen eventually and warned that preparations and plans should be put in place.
“They had epidemiologists. They were talking about this for years, about the possibility of a global pandemic,” she said.
Those warnings and that expert advice have value only if elected leaders like Trump pay attention to them, Williams said.
“He doesn’t pay attention to scientists,” she said. “I don’t know what, really, he pays attention to, what information he respects. It seems like he’s guarding his own fragile ego most of the time.”
