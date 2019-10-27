It’s hard to miss the Schnoor residence on 3rd Street in Elysian during Halloween.
For the past 25 years, visitors have been flocking to see the nearly 100 carved pumpkins in front of their house every Halloween. They’re greeted with a dozen scarecrows, lights, graves, ornaments and of course lots of illuminated jack-o-lanterns.
When Steven and Marni Schnoor introduced their now adult children to pumpkin carving when they were young children, they decided that three pumpkins weren’t enough, so they carved another 20.
“The first year we did this, our kids were all small so we did what we could,” Marni Schnoor said.
Every year, the number of trick-or-treaters and pumpkins has grown. Last year, 167 kids came to their house on Halloween night to see their display firsthand.
Steven Schnoor grows all of the pumpkins on a friend’s land three miles north of town. On a good year he’ll harvest over 100 pumpkins for the display.
“It’s kind of a hobby out there,” Steven Schnoor said. “I’ve had a garden there for many years. I’ve always liked to garden since I was a little kid, just unwinding and relaxing. There’s a shade tree where I can sit when I get tired. It’s just a nice place.”
This year’s rainy weather slowed down the crop — but they harvested about 70 for their Halloween display and the rest they donate to area schools, such as nearby Waterville. Last year Steven Schnoor brought a truckload to Janesville for kids to carve. This week they’ll be bringing pumpkins to the Minnesota Academy for the Blind in Faribault.
For drier years, when the pumpkins are more abundant, they can grow up to 200 pounds.
“A lot of years we’ve got pumpkins where it takes two of us to carry into the house,” Steven Schnoor said. “One year we had to use a Bobcat and then a couple times we’ve unloaded them with used tires and just rolled them off of the tire and then down with the rim out.”
He grew nearly 10 varieties this year and prefers varieties that are softer and easier to carve, scooping them out and saving the seeds so his children and grandchildren can do the fun part.
The pumpkin carving has evolved into an extended family affair, with the Schnoor’s children, spouses and grandchildren chipping in over five days — collectively carving about 30 pumpkins a day.
On Sunday, the family gathered around the kitchen table for a seven-hour pumpkin carving marathon. The day before they spent over nine hours carving.
“All of us work together as a family creatively,” said Sabrina Schnoor, the eldest granddaughter. “We do it every year and it's fun doing this with each other.”
The couple’s granddaughter, seven-year-old Maylynn, has refined one that the family refers to as “The Witches House.” It’s a pumpkin carved to resemble a jail cell with toothpicks for the barred windows. On Halloween, she puts one of her Barbie dolls into the pumpkin for the trick-or-treaters to see.
With more practice than most people would get, the family has had plenty of opportunities to improve their carving skills over the years and the variety of carvings expands with each year. Outside a stuffed animal is literally wearing a pumpkin with holes cut out for the arms and legs to fit through. There’s a picture of their great grandchildren sitting in the pumpkins in a way that makes the pumpkins almost resemble outfits.
They use staplers to resemble stitches, and use a spoon or scraper to add depth to the facial expression carved into the pumpkins, which illuminates through the thinned, white rind from the lights.
“You thin it out enough that the light will shine through without putting holes in it,” said daughter Anna Stoltz, pointing to a work in progress her husband Charlie Stoltz is working on.
He uses this method to create intricate designs, carving partially through the pumpkin to create more depth and dimension.
“I did art in high school,” Charlie Stoltz said. “I did some (carving) when I was younger, but really got into it with this family. Sometimes I’ll look for ideas or wing it.”
When all the pumpkins are carved, they light up every one of them in their front yard and along their driveway in time for the trick-or-treaters.
Marni Schnoor said they had tried using candles, but found that as soon as they lit the last pumpkin, the first one had already blown out. To solve this, Steve Schnoor drills holes in the pumpkins to feed stringed lights through every pumpkin in the front yard.
“I’ve got some old Christmas lights that I run through them,” Steve Schnoor said. “I put a green one in between and a colored one in each pumpkin.”
They say many kids and families who visit their house make the trip to Elysian from other towns to see their ever-growing Halloween display. This pumpkin pilgrimage now spans generations.
“We have parents that will bring their kids and tell us they remembered being here when they were a kid and that’s why they came, even from out of town,” Marni Schnoor said.
It’s gotten to the point where the candy the family hands out is almost secondary; it’s the pumpkins the trick-or-treaters want to see.
“We’ve had kids come back and I’ll say, ‘You didn’t get any candy,’” Steven Schnoor said. “And they’ll say, ‘I already got candy – I just came back to see it again.’”
