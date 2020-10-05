MANKATO — A North Mankato man allegedly punched the wrong man and knocked his tooth out last month outside a downtown Mankato bar.
Brett Keith Michael Reese, 27, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman who was with Reese at a downtown establishment reportedly was groped by an unknown man around 2 a.m. Sept. 6, according to a court complaint.
Once outside, Reese yelled at a group of people he believed was involved in the sexual assault. He then allegedly punched a man in the face, knocking out a tooth and chipping a second tooth. A police officer took the man to a hospital.
The woman who was with Reese told investigators the man who was punched was not the man who had groped her. She did not want to pursue charges in the groping incident.
