MANKATO — The School Sisters of Notre Dame Pacific Province announced Friday that a purchase agreement has been signed for Good Counsel in Mankato.
The announcement included no details and was emailed to The Free Press late Friday afternoon by the province in St. Louis. A request for more information or comment received no response from the province by press time.
The province decided in 2018 to sell off properties on four U.S. campuses, including at Good Counsel in Mankato. In April 2021, an announcement was made that they would be selling their entire Mankato property other than a cemetery.
Loyola Catholic Schools will remain on the eastern half of the campus. The historic Our Lady of Good Counsel buildings, the sisters’ living spaces and the chapel were to be sold to an unidentified private company for redevelopment. The most likely use is believed to be turning the property into apartments or condos.
The number of sisters has been in decline for decades and the remaining members are increasingly elderly. Leaders of the province decided that selling their remaining campuses would combine to reduce costs and generate revenue — ensuring health care could be financed for the aging sisters while also allowing the congregation’s educational mission to continue.
Most of the elderly sisters moved this past fall to a care center in Shakopee.
Ties between the Mankato community and the School Sisters of Notre Dame have the strength that comes only through generations of interaction. The congregation of Roman Catholic sisters, founded in Bavaria in 1833, sent members to Mankato in 1865 to teach the children of German immigrants in parochial schools throughout the region. In 1912, the sisters put down roots on the hilltop overlooking Mankato and built Good Counsel Academy, a boarding school for girls. The school closed in the 1980s.
In August at a community open house, Sister Irene Dohmen addressed the crowd who came to say farewell: “We’ve been part of this little piece of the earth for 110 years. It’s filled with memories, and we all have been blessed by you. ... It’s hard to say goodbye. But we say goodbye.”
