MANKATO — Members of Minnesota State University’s Purple Tails are setting new goals for the Air Race Classic cross-country aviation competition after participating this past month.
MSU aviation students Sami Naples, Grace Ackerman, Madi Luebke and Ella Jones all took part in taking the university back to the competitive skies once again after a seven-year hiatus.
“I’m really glad to represent MSU again in this race,” said Naples, who was team captain. “It’s all the best aviation schools in the country that are competing in the collegiate division, so it’s good to have our name back into it.”
The all-women race consisted of 44 teams and 101 racers and included both first time and returning participants from all over the country. Racers made their way from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to checkpoints in Mankato, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
The winner wasn’t determined by who finishes first, but by who beats the handicap they are given by the most time. The Purple Tails got fifth place out of five in their category, which was Electronic Data Monitoring Aircraft, said Naples.
The category measured how well the team was able to maintain revolutions per minute or RPM.
“Because we didn’t want to fly our airplane at full throttle, we fly at 2500 (RPM) the whole time, because we have certain avionics in our aircraft that let us see how well we stayed at 2500,” Naples said.
Although they finished last in their category, Naples said this year their goal was to get a feel for the race.
But next year, Naples, a senior, said she hopes to pass the opportunity along to other girls.
“Next year I hope to build the team and be able to coach them and see how they can do,” she said.
Naples said she already has some goals she’d like to meet for next year’s competition.
“I’m hoping to have more structure to it and just have more defined roles, like each person has a certain set of tasks,” she said.
Naples has the support of other team members, like fellow senior and team navigator Luebke.
Luebke said she wants to be involved in spreading the word about the competition.
“I might actually do that for a credit … create a presentation and go around to classrooms and present it to help raise awareness and find younger girls to do it in following years,” she said.
This year’s competition had 19 new teams and 66 total new first-time racers, meaning more than half of the participants competed for the first time.
While many of the racers were college students, the race also included competitors aged 17 to 90.
Naples said being able to network with fellow competitors was one of the highlights of the race.
“It was really inspiring I would say because we had all different walks of life. I met a bunch of girls who were also in college, but then I met women who have served in the Navy,” she said.
“All these people that we’ve met along the race are people that we’re probably going to be seeing again in the future. The aviation world is so, so small. I guarantee I’ll have an interview or I’ll step into the cockpit with someone I met from the air race.”
Luebke also said it was great to meet fellow pilots during the competition.
She also said they’re prepared to pass down their knowledge.
“I think now that we know a little more we can help next year’s girls figure out the flow of things and how things work before they get to the race.”
Two other MSU students, senior Olivia Hudoba and junior Michelle Noland, are also in the university’s aviation program and flew in their first race. Their team name was Are Your Pilots Here?
