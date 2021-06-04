The Free Press
ST. PETER — A man fleeing police Friday reportedly crashed his vehicle into another motorist on Highway 169 south of St. Peter before being apprehended, causing the roadway to be briefly shut down in the afternoon.
George Marten Williamson, 31, faces fleeing police, narcotics possession and other charges, according to a release from Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The release stated Williamson had felony warrants in Illinois, where he was listed as “armed and dangerous,” and Texas, as well as parole violation warrants in Iowa and Nebraska.
The pursuit reportedly started when a plain clothes investigator spotted Williamson’s vehicle at Family Fresh in St. Peter. Williamson noticed a marked squad car and fled, going through the city’s downtown and numerous residential areas before heading south on Highway 169 at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.
Williamson eventually crossed a median to keep going south in the northbound lane, at which time a St. Peter police officer stopped pursuing him. Continuing south in the northbound lane, Williamson crashed into a vehicle driven by Elizabeth L. Baumann, 22, of St. Peter.
Deputies from Nicollet and Le Sueur counties plus an investigator from the St. Peter Police Department apprehended Williamson after he fled on foot, according to the release.
Williamson and Baumann were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. Both were released, with Williamson being booked into the Nicollet County jail afterward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.