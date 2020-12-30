NORTH MANKATO — A driver is under arrest after a pursuit that ended in North Mankato Wednesday morning.
At about 8:10 a.m. in rural Nicollet County, a sheriff deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver fled an attempted stop and a pursuit continued into North Mankato, according to a news release from the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy used the pursuit intervention technique to stop the fleeing vehicle on Howard Drive. The driver got out and ran but was apprehended. The driver's name has not yet been released.
