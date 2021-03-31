MANKATO — A man is in custody following a pursuit that went onto a state trail in Mankato and ended after the driver came to a bridge under construction and crashed into a ravine.
A Mankato police officer tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adams and Second streets.
A 3- to 4-mile pursuit through northern Mankato ensued at speeds up to 70 or 80 mph, said Associate Director of Mankato Department of Public Safety Dan Schisel.
The fleeing vehicle got onto the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail from Lime Valley Road. A trail bridge over a ravine is under construction and the driver crashed into the ravine, Schisel said.
The driver then ran but was apprehended and identified as Curtis John Rathai, 52, of St. Peter.
Rathai was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato for an evaluation before he was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail. Charges have not yet been filed.
The crashed car started a small brush fire that was extinguished by responding Mankato firefighters. Police are investigating whether the vehicle Rathai was driving had been stolen.
