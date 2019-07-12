NORTH MANKATO — A Mankato man who crashed while fleeing police on a dirt bike is now charged with stealing that bike and two others from a North Mankato dealership.
Employees of Starr Cycle discovered the Pierce Avenue business had been broken into May 16. Surveillance video shows a male burglar cutting a padlock to gain entry.
Three dirt bikes, as well as helmets and gloves, were missing. One bike was found near Wallyn Park.
A resident soon after reported two men hiding bikes under tarp on Mound Avenue.
Jacob Andrew Anderson, 26, allegedly fled on one of the stolen bikes, crashed and ran away but was caught. He was charged with crimes associated with the pursuit in May.
Additional charges were filed this week in Nicollet County District Court. He is now also charged with felony counts of burglary and theft.
A man suspected of helping Anderson hide the bikes has been identified but not charged.
