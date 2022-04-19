Linda Groskreutz is a puzzle fanatic.
“I’ve done 5,000-piece puzzles to 40,000 pieces. The 40,000-piece one took me 10 weeks. It’s 26 feet by 7 feet tall.”
Groskreutz is part of the Facebook group Puzzle Kato and she raised the idea of starting a puzzle library in Mankato and got a good response.
She contacted an acquaintance, Jim Hansen, who owns Victory Center (formerly Belle Mar Center) and owns RiverBend Business Products located there.
“He liked the idea and agreed to give us space in the atrium of the mall area next to his business. He also gave us a cabinet and provided the banners for our location.”
So far the library is a single cabinet in the atrium, but more cabinets will likely be added as more puzzles come in.
Groskreutz and others in the Facebook group shared more than 100 puzzles for the library, ranging from 24 to 1,500 pieces.
People can check them out by first registering at puzlib.com.
The website was created by a web developer who opened a puzzle library in Eden Prairie. There is also a library in Duluth.
People enter the 56001 zip code in the box on the website so they get to the Mankato database and then provide their email and create a password.
They can then see photos and descriptions of all the puzzles available in the Mankato library.
People can then check out a puzzle on the website. She prefers people check the puzzle out while they are at the library, using their phone. Or at least check one out right before they leave to go to the library.
When they’re done with the puzzle, they bring it back and go to the website to note the puzzle is available for others to check out.
No one is manning the library, which is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is at 201 N. Victory Drive.
“It’s completely on the honor system,” Groskreutz said of the arrangement.
People also can share puzzles to add to the library collection. Before they bring it to drop off at the library, they can go to the website, put in the bar code from their puzzle box and usually a photo of it will pop up that they can add to the website collection. “Or if a photo doesn’t pop up, they can take a picture of the box and just add it to the website. It’s easy to do and to get it in the database.”
