I hear more and more people bringing up their unease, even dread of the coming winter. Not just the normal banter about the cold and snow, but angst over dealing with the pandemic during a long, cold, dark winter.
There’s the health-side worries that COVID could spread faster and wider, commingled with the regular flu season.
But it’s the fear of boredom and early dark evenings during the cold months that cause more worry.
Being cooped up in the summer months at least left plenty of outdoor activities and sunshine to enjoy.
With fewer of the normal activities available this winter, boredom is a legitimate issue.
The only people enjoying the national boredom are researchers who study it. They have fertile ground to do their thing right now.
Those researchers have a method to measure people’s lethargy. They look at your ability to find meaning in a task, and your ability to pay attention to it. If you’re doing both, you’re not bored. If you lack either one, you probably are.
And they warn that too much boredom can lead to problems as more people turn to reckless behavior in search of emotional reward.
One psychologist says the best way to combat boredom is to develop a “home-based optimal leisure,” which she describes as a serious leisure activity, supplemented by casual and project-based leisure.
Basically, it means finding a hobby or activity requiring you to obtain and grow specialized skills. So if you’ve ever wanted to learn how to fix antique clocks or build intricate models, now’s the time to have at it.
Isaac Newton reportedly took the serious leisure activity thing to the nth degree. Newton spent his quarantine time during the Great Plague of London in 1665 to hone his understanding of calculus and gravity.
I didn’t understand calculus in high school or college and doing so now has no appeal.
People have already been looking for ways to pass the time. Classic board games have been gobbled up and jigsaw puzzles are selling at a record pace.
I don’t know if putting a puzzle together is “serious leisure” but it’s sure a good way to pass time and focus concentration during the upcoming winter evenings.
Puzzles have actually been growing in popularity even before the pandemic. Millennials are big fans of puzzles and social media has loads of puzzle groups.
While there are experts on studying boredom, it turns out there are experts on puzzle history as well. Anne Williams is a puzzle historian and professor emerita at Bates College. She said puzzle purchases soared during the Great Depression of the early ‘30s, with manufacturers producing 10 million puzzles a week.
Her hypothesis is that it was a cheap way to have fun during uncertain economic times and gives people something they can control and prevail over when so many other things are out of their control.
We’ve already been looking at puzzles to stock up on for the winter. There’s some new hobbies to try out or some old hobbies to restart.
Then there’s the big stack of laminate flooring boxes in the study. Like a lot of people, this spring and summer produced plenty of home improvement projects, many of them in the yard. Now, more people are likely looking around the inside of their house.
I thought the 20-year-old carpet and kitchen flooring looked adequate but someone else didn’t.
And of course, as these things always go, the popcorn coating on the ceilings will have to come off (it was all the rage 20 years ago and now ridiculed). Then someone started looking at the paint colors on the walls. Trying out a series of different paints on the walls should carry us in to the bowels of winter and then the laminate can go down.
I’m not sure if the projects qualify as serious leisure either, but it will be something rewarding to do.
And at least it ain’t calculus.
