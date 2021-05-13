People who qualify can now apply for $50 off their monthly internet bill as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic.
The $3.2 billion program is part of the December pandemic-relief package.
It's unclear how long the money will last, but it's expected to be several months. Tens of millions of people are eligible.
A household is eligible if they receive food stamps, have a child in the free or reduced-price school lunch program, use Medicaid, or lost income during the pandemic and made $99,000 for single filers or $198,000 for joint filers, or less.
People can see if they qualify and apply for the program at: getemergencybroadband.org
People can also get information and apply through their internet provider's website.
