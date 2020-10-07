MANKATO — Quality 1Hr Foto/SPX has been named to the Greater Mankato Growth Hall of Fame.
GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam on Wednesday announced the winners for their Business Awards & Hall of Fame. A virtual awards ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10.
GMG awards
Hall of Fame: Quality 1Hr Foto/SPX
Distinguished Business Award: Kato Crossfit
Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership Award : Greater Mankato Area United Way and Capstone
Young Professional of the Year: Laura Jans
Visit Mankato Awards
Bring It Home Award: Silo Art CityArt Mankato
Hospitality Award: Mountain Biking Association
City Center Partnership Awards
City Design Awards of Excellence
New Construction over $5 million: Eide Bailly Tower
Renovations between $500,000 - $1 million: Ridgley Building /Cultivate Mankato
Renovations under $500,000: LocAle Brewing Company
Downtown detail: Vetter Stone Plaza
Creative placemaking: Mankato Playhouse
Preservation stewardship: 129 N. 6th Street
CityArt “People’s Choice” & “Jury’s Choice” Awards: To be revealed at event
GreenSeam Awards
Seamed in Success Award: Brad Schloesser
Register for the 2020 Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame at: greatermankato.com/hall-fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.