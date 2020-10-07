gmg

MANKATO — Quality 1Hr Foto/SPX has been named to the Greater Mankato Growth Hall of Fame.

GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam on Wednesday announced the winners for their Business Awards & Hall of Fame. A virtual awards ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10.

GMG awards

Hall of Fame: Quality 1Hr Foto/SPX

Distinguished Business Award: Kato Crossfit

Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership Award : Greater Mankato Area United Way and Capstone

Young Professional of the Year: Laura Jans

Visit Mankato Awards

Bring It Home Award: Silo Art CityArt Mankato

Hospitality Award: Mountain Biking Association

City Center Partnership Awards

City Design Awards of Excellence

New Construction over $5 million: Eide Bailly Tower

Renovations between $500,000 - $1 million: Ridgley Building /Cultivate Mankato

Renovations under $500,000: LocAle Brewing Company

Downtown detail: Vetter Stone Plaza

Creative placemaking: Mankato Playhouse

Preservation stewardship: 129 N. 6th Street

CityArt “People’s Choice” & “Jury’s Choice” Awards: To be revealed at event

GreenSeam Awards

Seamed in Success Award: Brad Schloesser

Register for the 2020 Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame at: greatermankato.com/hall-fame.

