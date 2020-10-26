LE SUEUR — Secondary students in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District are returning to distance learning due to COVID-19 cases within the school.
There are a “small number” of cases but a “large number” of people have been exposed, according to a district announcement. The school is not able to maintain staffing levels needed for in-person classes, the announcement says.
Secondary students have no school Monday or Tuesday as teachers prepare for distance learning, which will start Wednesday and continue at least through Thanksgiving.
