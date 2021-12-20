MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools officials are not moving ahead — at least not in the near future — on a proposal to make quarantining mandatory again for unvaccinated students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Part of the reason for the decision is because finding additional teachers to provide online lessons for students in quarantine would be a hurdle, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
At a School Board meeting in early December, district leaders said many families are not quarantining students as recommended by the district. Officials said they were considering making the recommendation a requirement after the new year.
The district is taking time to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new “test-to-stay” guidelines before making a decision. The guidelines, announced last week, recommend allowing unvaccinated children to stay in class after a COVID-19 exposure if they don’t have symptoms and take two COVID-19 tests in the week following exposure that both come back negative.
Further review is needed to determine if this strategy is a feasible option in Mankato, Peterson said Monday. This involves determining whether the district can get enough tests and have enough staff available to administer them, he added.
Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said they also are waiting for the Minnesota Department of Health and local health officials to weigh in on the guidelines.
The district will implement some other changes to its coronavirus safety protocols after the holiday break, district officials told the School Board Monday.
These changes include reducing recommended quarantine periods from 10 days to seven if the exposed person takes a COVID test after exposure and it comes back negative. All schools will also be doing more cleaning each day. Elementary schools would also have the power to limit interactions between students not in the same classroom and change lunch schedules to allow more social distancing between students while they are eating.
Teacher Carma Carpenter was among the speakers during the public comment period who expressed concerns about the district’s coronavirus protocols.
She said policies that treat vaccinated and non-vaccinated people differently are discriminatory and that the district should eliminate its mask requirement at the elementary and middle schools now that the vaccine is available to all school-age children.
“These masks are hiding our children’s identities. Please. It has already gone on too long,” she said.
