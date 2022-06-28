A depleted quarry could be transformed into hundreds of housing units scattered among nearly a dozen apartment buildings and scores of townhouses under redevelopment concepts being considered by the city and the property owner.
Two land-use scenarios unveiled at a public open house Tuesday were dominated by three- and four-story apartment buildings, but each also shows a public plaza overlooking the Minnesota River with commercial space that could be home to restaurants or a brewpub, paths leading to the water’s edge and bike trails providing access through the quarry development to the existing Minnesota River Trail.
The planned development, which could kick off in the next year or two, prompted widely divergent reactions at the meeting at Columbia Park.
“It’s exciting, so many possibilities,” said Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth. “And for years we’ve talked about access to the river.”
But for residents of the Germania Park neighborhood, who would be closest to the project, there was serious skepticism.
“I think we have enough offices, restaurants, bars, hotels. Why do we have to do it down here?” said Don Chatleain, a resident of Brooks Street.
An extension of Brooks Street is a likely candidate to be the required second entrance road to the 54-acre site, currently accessible only from Cleveland Street, which runs from Third Avenue to the quarry just south of Highway 14. That brings the potential for a widening of Chatleain’s street and substantially more traffic.
He and several of his neighbors worried about the quality and quantity of the housing that will end up on the site, about the potential assessments for street improvements and about whether the neighborhood’s voice will be genuinely heard.
“I think they’ll end up doing what they want to do and what we say will end up meaning nothing,” he said.
The two scenarios presented at the open house were developed as part of a joint process being conducted by Stantec, a planning consultant, working with the city and quarry owner Pentagon Materials.
Both concepts pack a lot of housing into the site: six three-story apartment buildings, four or five four-story apartment buildings and about nine rows of townhouses. The number of housing units could total 500 or more, said Lauren Walburg, a planner with Stantec.
Although a fraction of the townhouses would be built above the quarry wall on the eastern side of the site, most of the apartments and townhomes would be below the quarry walls. Fill would need to be trucked into the site — lifting the elevation of the quarry floor to that of the adjacent bike trail — to ensure the structures aren’t susceptible to flooding from the nearby river, Walburg said.
Even with the heavy focus on housing, the proposals include new opportunities for public access to the riverfront and to what would be one of Mankato’s most unique neighborhoods.
Both concepts show a public plaza with a sidewalk leading to the water. Some of the first-floor space in the apartment buildings adjacent to the plaza would be reserved for restaurants or other commercial uses.
In one concept, the closest structure to the river would be a seasonal restaurant targeting both bikers on the Minnesota River Trail and residents of the quarry, Walburg said. Bikers and walkers would also be able to reach the Minnesota River and the riverside trail from the east, including from the Germania Park neighborhood, using new trails that would be added along Brooks Street and Cleveland Street.
Both scenarios show the elimination of the nearly lake-sized pool in the southeastern arm of the quarry, but the lake could remain or could be recreated elsewhere on the site because of the high groundwater in the quarry, said Tom Leighton of Stantec.
“It certainly is a beautiful amenity,” Leighton said, adding that the property owner will be balancing the aesthetic value of the water with the financial advantage of creating more buildable space.
Leighton said the neighborhood concerns — about increased traffic and about the potential for higher property taxes if property values are driven upward — were valid. But he disagreed with the opinion offered by one man, who said “I don’t see how this is an improvement in any way.”
Leighton said developments usually bring a mix of positive and negative impacts. While high-density housing might be the cornerstone of the quarry project, it could also provide Mankatoans with new connections to the river via riverside dining, a bit of parkland and publicly accessible open spaces.
“It’s not just going to be development wall-to-wall,” he said.
In coming days, the two concepts and other materials will be added to everyvoice.mankatomn.gov, the city’s public engagement website, giving people who didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting a chance to scrutinize them and share opinions. The input could influence the final concept that will be presented to the Planning Commission in September and the City Council in October, city staff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.