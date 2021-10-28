The next life of a distinctive piece of Mankato’s landscape — the tapped-out 38-acre Jefferson Quarry — could begin as soon as 2023.
An investigation into the redevelopment of the former limestone quarry is planned by the site’s owners, the city of Mankato and a consultant financed by a federal grant.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to come up with a solution to transform the former quarry into some type of amenity,” said Jim Voda of Pentagon Materials, which obtained the quarry in May along with other properties once owned by the Coughlan Cos.
Representatives of the Coughlan Cos. expressed interest nearly five years ago in redeveloping the Jefferson Quarry and a second quarry known as the Mankato Quarry, also referred to as the Rock Street Quarry, both of which are in the heart of Mankato. At the time, the owners indicated some willingness to allow park and recreational uses on at least part of the property, which includes ponds, sheer rock walls and close proximity to city parks and trails.
Financial problems related to a collapse of the silica sand market forced a bankruptcy sale of the quarries. Pentagon Materials now owns the Jefferson Quarry, which stretches well over a half-mile from just south of Highway 14 along the Minnesota River and into the Germania Park neighborhood. Voda wouldn’t comment on whether public parkland might be part of the redevelopment but said the company is anticipating a variety of possibilities.
“Our team is looking forward to whatever ideas come out of the brownfield redevelopment study as well as working on concepts with city planning staff and our neighbors,” he said. “We’re envisioning some type of redevelopment that ties the history of the Minnesota River and limestone to the city of Mankato. It is a unique piece of property that warrants some out-of-the-box thinking to assure good reuse.”
That brownfield study will be financed through a $300,000 grant obtained from the Environmental Protection Agency, which will also be used to further the investigation of a $48 million proposed redevelopment of the downtown Hy-Vee site and to explore reuse of smaller blighted properties in older parts of Mankato.
For now, no redevelopment planning is anticipated on the Mankato Quarry land, which is just north of Old Town and east of Riverfront Park. Ownership of that quarry shifted from Coughlan Cos. to Kasota Stone Fabricators. Kasota Stone officials didn’t return a call seeking comment, but the company appears to be using buildings on the site at 820 Willow St. for marketing and processing of stone mined elsewhere.
The grant is the second $300,000 EPA grant obtained by the city. The first was used in part to create the Riverside North Redevelopment Plan, which explored the potential transformation of aging and vacant properties along Highway 169 from Hiniker Pond to Highway 14. The plan laid out the possibility of hotels and restaurants overlooking Hiniker Pond; large apartment buildings; and a mix of retail options ranging from a Costco or Sam’s Club to a mix of smaller apartment buildings, stores and offices.
The study also looked at public infrastructure needed to spur redevelopment, suggesting the creation of a Hiniker Parkway to provide a more attractive access to vacant and underused land. A private developer is already in the early stages of planning apartment complexes and some retail on the vacant Dutler’s Bowl site and adjacent properties.
The same consultant, Stantec Inc., may do a similar study of the Jefferson Quarry, said Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist for the city.
“We’re looking at focusing on the Jefferson Quarry and at reuse development there,” Kramlinger said. “... We’re looking at what sorts of uses make sense based on the market and public feedback.”
The planned uses of the Hy-Vee site are already tentatively in place — a new and expanded supermarket and a six-story affordable housing apartment building with a possible skyway connection across Riverfront Drive to downtown — so the grant is likely to be targeted at additional investigation of potential pollution on the site and specific mitigation measures needed when construction commences. With any use of the grant, a specific proposal will first need to be submitted to the EPA for approval.
“We’ll do a thorough review of that site,” Community Development Director Paul Vogel told the City Council earlier this week.
Along with those two projects, the $300,000 is to be used for pollution investigations of smaller redevelopment projects in the Minnesota River valley portion of Mankato. (See accompanying story.)
As for the quarry redevelopment, Voda does not expect a great deal of time to elapse between the brainstorming stage and the start of construction.
“We began the process about four months ago, however, there are many moving pieces that will take time,” he said. “Two years could be a realistic goal to get something started.”
