MANKATO — A potential redevelopment concept for Mankato's tapped-out Jefferson Quarry will be unveiled to the public at an open house Thursday.
Described as a "high-level" concept, the proposal was created through a state redevelopment grant by city staff, a consultant and the private owners of the quarry. An earlier public meeting featured land-use plans showing much of the property dedicated to apartment buildings and other housing with some public park uses and possibly a bit of commercial space.
Thursday's meeting will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St. No formal presentation is planned, and the public can view the proposal, offer opinions and hear about the next steps at any time during the two-hour event.
Equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks, the quarry runs along the east bank of the Minnesota River from just north of Mankato's wastewater treatment plant to Highway 14.
