Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.