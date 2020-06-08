MANKATO — Mankato-area leaders will join state lawmakers for a virtual town hall on racial equity Wednesday.
The event, hosted by Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's Sen. Nick Frentz, Rep. Jack Considine and Rep. Jeff Brand, will be streamed on Frentz's Facebook page from 6-7:15 p.m.
Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal, Greater Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes, former Minnesota State University student government president Anisa Omar and Assistant DFL Leader Jeff Hayden will join to discuss George Floyd's killing, police accountability and criminal justice reform.
Viewers can submit questions ahead of time to justin.emmerich@senate.mn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.