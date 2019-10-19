MANKATO — Steve Deeren thought he had prepared for this year's Mankato Marathon, but he still got a surprise walking out of his Main Street home early Saturday.
Deeren was one of several volunteers to set up a cheering station at St. John Episcopal Church earlier this week, so the congregation could root for wave after wave of runners as they made their way through Mankato. But Deeren didn't expect to see so many when he took his dog out at about 8 a.m.
"I said, 'Oh, they're running around Fourth Street and Fifth Street too! I can just look out my window!'" Deeren said.
Deeren was among hundreds of spectators who got to watch this year's local marathon up close, thanks to a new route through Mankato's neighborhoods rather than the city's outskirts.
Organizers changed the marathon's route to give runners more interesting scenery along their paths, while at the same time giving residents, well-wishers and even passersby the chance to watch and cheer.
"There were a lot of people out at the end of their driveways, cheering," said Matt Schneider, a marathon runner from Shoreview. "It was actually a good experience."
Schneider is no stranger to marathons, like many of the participants in town Saturday. But what stood out to him and his family was the new course's mix of neighborhoods, city and country landscape — something people don't normally find at marathons.
"I think it's just unique," he said.
Barring a few first-year pains, runners, organizers and spectators alike say the new route is a major improvement for a decade-old event.
"I don't have a whole lot of experience but this is what I think it should be about," Barry Bruner, of Carroll, Iowa, said. "Everybody having a chance to see (the runners). I was kind of amazed that it didn't cause as much traffic problems."
Bruner was in town visiting his children and grandchildren, and cheering from the sidelines as runners traveled through the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Nearby, Tom Royer of Fairmont and his granddaughter, Lilly Coopman, stationed themselves at the corner of Stoltzman Road and West Pleasant Street to watch Royer's wife, Chantill Kahler Royer, run in Saturday's half-marathon.
"It is pretty cool that (organizers) tightened it up and kept it closer in," Royer said. "We do like that."
The various races meant some neighborhood streets were closed for the morning and part of the afternoon Saturday, though police and volunteers closed and opened other parts of Mankato as runners went through.
For some, that meant navigating through neighborhoods and busy crossways — think Stadium Road, Stoltzman, and other thoroughfares within Mankato — turned into a nightmare. One woman looked exasperated as she tried asking volunteers for directions near Stoltzman. She was running late for work, she said, and she couldn't figure out how to get around the marathon.
Various area clubs and organizations stepped up to make traffic as smooth as possible for people. Members of the Mankato West High School Key Club, for example, got as rowdy as six teenagers on a cooler Saturday morning could on a street corner encouraging runners to climb the last hill of the race on Van Brunt Street.
Rev. Timothy Hall, a priest with the St. James Catholic Church, monitored the corner of State and Marshall streets along with several other members of the Mankato Ham Radio Club. While most motorists he dealt with were polite, he said there were a few people "having a bad day who needed to take it out on someone."
"My warm smile and kind demeanor helps," he said with a laugh.
Some nearby neighbors appeared frustrated by the marathon as well, though others took the chance to watch the race.
"We get to just enjoy and see the work that people put in," Jon Dziurawiec said.
Dziurawiec, his wife, Whitney, and their 3-month-old Salem had looked forward to watching the marathon at their house near State Street. Whitney Dziurawiec ran half-marathons in college, but she couldn't train for the Mankato Marathon this year thanks to Salem.
Still, that didn't mean they couldn't support friends and strangers alike. The Dziurawiecs even blared some running music, such as "We Are the Champions" by Queen, to help people they knew, and even people they were acquainted with.
"We just saw the nurse that helped deliver this baby," Jon said.
"She didn't recognize us," Whitney followed up.
"But still, it was like, 'Yeah, that was the nurse!'" Jon said. "So it's cool, especially in a smaller community like Mankato, where I can recognize people that I see once in a while."
Other neighbors saw the race as a minor inconvenience, but one they could forgive since the marathon is a positive for the city.
"It's no more inconvenient than a snowstorm," Mary Ann Brandt said. Brandt and her husband, who live along Marshall Street, had to park one of their cars at the downtown Cub Foods so the marathon route was cleared. But she stood outside her home to take pictures and video like many others.
Brandt said she believes the marathon is a great Mankato event that boosts the city's profile and encourages community spirit.
"And it's fun to watch," she said. "The different age groups, the different styles of running, and the different kinds of cheerleading enthusiasm. There were kids here earlier, I guess little ones whose parents must have been running, and they were ecstatic and jumping up and down. They were as much fun to watch as the runners."
Even residents who didn't know the marathon was this weekend got in on the fun. Kaylee Sumner, 17, said she was asleep when the bulk of the half-marathon runners came by her Broad Street house, but she could hear the excitement all the same.
"It was pretty loud, and all the people were cheering," she said.
Several runners said they were pleased with the increased community support, as well as the slightly easier new route.
"It seemed incredibly long downhill," Katie Brennan of St. Louis Park said. "It all felt so long, I kept wondering when we were going to go uphill."
Some runners thought the uphill portion of the marathon about halfway through was tough, while others said they weren't a fan of the way the course zigzagged at times. But almost every runner said they were happy with the way this year's marathon turned out — even brand-new marathon runners such as Alex Canyock of Lakeville.
"I loved it," he said. "I thought it was very beautiful, lots of support along the way. I couldn't have asked for a better first course to run."
