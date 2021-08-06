MANKATO — Groups leaving a RibFest concert late Thursday delayed a train from passing through the area after climbing over open rail cars.
The Union Pacific train was on the tracks crossing West Rock Street and West Elm Street at the time, blocking concertgoers on their way out from Riverfront Park around 10:30 p.m.
More patience would’ve allowed the train to move through the area quicker, said Cmdr. Justin Neumann with the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
“The train was ready to move but people were so close to the tracks and the rail cars that they could not go, and we needed to make sure everyone was clear,” he said. “Realistically, if people just stay back and are patient, we’d actually get things moving quicker.”
RibFest continues with shows until about 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Similar issues have occurred after other events in the park concluded as trains rolled through up the street.
The public safety department and the railroad company will work to avoid more blockings, Neumann said, but people should practice patience and cautiousness if it happens again in the future.
“Certainly do not climb on any rail cars or get on the tracks as the train is near,” he said. “ … They cannot start the train again until it’s clear.”
No citations were issued after the incident and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Union Pacific stated in an email the company didn’t receive any reports of issues in Mankato on Thursday, but he urged the public to take care around railroads and trains.
“We plead with the public to always expect a train on any railroad tracks and only cross the tracks at designated crossings where there are warning signs or signals,” said Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications with Union Pacific. “Trains can take more than a mile to stop, and so we urge the public to not trespass on railroad tracks.”
