A widespread rain Saturday and a little bit more since buoyed spirits of farmers, homeowners and gardeners alike. The moisture — anywhere from about a half inch to 4 inches across south-central Minnesota — has greened things up and taken the stress off corn and soybean crops. Even so, drought conditions remain.
Garden City farmer Bob Roelofs was one who got a little more rain than some areas in the region.
"We got about 2.3 inches, which was badly needed. The crops looked OK before that but they were under stress. After that rain, things perked right up."
But soil moisture is so lacking that the moisture disappeared quickly. "Our (drainage) tile lines stopped running a while ago and they didn't even run after that 2.3 inches, so that tells you how dry it was."
He walked out in a field 24 hours after the big rain and didn't get any mud on his boots.
Roelofs and other farmers hope rain keeps coming, especially as fast-growing corn plants will need more moisture all the time.
"But the 10- to 14-day forecast doesn't look real promising and the heat's coming back," Roelofs said.
Map unchanged
The rain did little to change the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday. Most of the state is listed at least in a "moderate drought" with far southern Minnesota, including the southern part of Blue Earth County, in "severe drought."
There are just a few spots in the state, including southeastern and northeastern Minnesota, listed as only "abnormally dry."
So far, unlike much of the western United States, no part of Minnesota is in an "extreme drought."
Corn is thirsty
Pat Duncanson, who farms in the Mapleton area, said most of his farms got between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of recent rain.
"We kicked the can down the road," he said of the drought risk. "We stopped any further crop deterioration." He said that while crops were stressed before the rain, they were still hanging in there.
"It probably hurt us some, but it's not a sign of a crop disaster. If we can get some rains, we can have a good crop."
Duncanson said the big difference in the start of this year's crop season is that June is typically the time to recharge — or at least maintain soil moisture.
"I think of it as a savings account and then we go in and draw that (moisture) out in July and August. This year we've actually had to draw on that savings in May and June. Even though the crops look good, we're really set up for problems."
Duncanson said that while people might enjoy some heat with low humidity, the lack of humidity means more water evaporates from the soil and corn plants when it gets hot.
He said soybeans were probably less affected by the long stretch of hot dry weather this spring. "They can catch up vegetatively. The beans started flowering early this year, which is typically a good sign if we have good condition for them to grow and reproduce. So the next two months is important for them."
Corn crops are growing rapidly and will soon begin pollination. "The corn exploded in growth after that rain. We're probably about 10 days from pollination, which is earlier than normal."
But the corn also will need increasingly higher levels of rain as it tassels and pollinates, 1 to 2 inches or more a week.
June among hottest, driest
Tom Hoverstad, a researcher at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said last month ranked as one of the driest Junes on record.
"If not for that rain, it would have been our driest ever. We ended up recording 2 inches making it our 10th driest June on record. We were 3.38 inches below normal this June."
He said the focus on how dry it was overshadowed just how warm it was. June temperatures averaged 74 degrees making it the second warmest June on record in Waseca, surpassed only by the Dust Bowl's June of 1933 when temperature averaged 76.3 degrees.
The rain that centered on the Greater Mankato region left the area in better shape than many other places in the state.
"The rain was really beneficial. We had over 1½ inches in Waseca, but there were a lot of reports of 2 to 4 inches. So that will get us by in south-central Minnesota for a week or more."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.