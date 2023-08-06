MANKATO — A rainy forecast and an already soggy Riverfront Park prompted the cancellation of the final day of the four-day Mankato Ribfest, city officials announced just before 10:30 a.m.
"RibFest events scheduled for today (August 6) have been cancelled due to the weather and ground conditions," according to a media release issued by civic center co-directors Eric Jones at 507-387-8443 or Brian Sather.
Red Dirt Road and Chris Hawkey were the scheduled performers for the free Sunday wrap-up to Ribfest.
Weather was favorable for the initial days of the 25th anniversary of the festival, including Saturday when rain held off until after 10 p.m. The Thursday night, Friday night and extended Saturday schedules — when gate fees are charged for higher profile bands — generally draw the largest crowds and are key to the annual event's revenue generation.
