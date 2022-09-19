MANKATO — "Rainbow" fentanyl pills were discovered by law enforcement Friday during a recent crime investigation.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was assisting Mankato Department of Public Safety with a search warrant after a shooting incident Friday morning on Echo Street in Mankato when agents found pills in a variety of colors that were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
Agents conducted a field test on the pills and found them to contain fentanyl. The pills were found in the shooting suspect's apartment.
The drug seizure was the first time task force agents have encountered the pills that have the street name Rainbow. Before Friday, only blue fentanyl pills had been seized in the area.
In August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sent out a warning to watch for the Rainbow fentanyl pills as they are targeted at young people.
Drug Force Commander Jeff Wersal said in a statement: "It is very important to talk with your kids, friends and loved ones about not taking any pill unless it is prescribed to you by a doctor."
More information can be found on the DEA website: https://www.dea.gov/press-releases/2022/08/30/dea-warns-brightly-colored-fentanyl-used-target-young-americans
