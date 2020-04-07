MANKATO — For most, measuring precipitation may seem like a fairly useless task.
After all, the airports all do it. And won’t a simple Google search generally get you all the information you need to know?
While it’s true the big picture can be seen through airport readings and internet searches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for the little things from volunteer rainfall monitors.
“I never even really thought about it until I started doing this ... You can get a half inch of rain, and a mile down the road, you get a tenth of an inch,” rainfall monitor Perry Bock of New Ulm said. “That’s really interesting to me.”
Bock volunteers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network or CoCoRaHS. The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide with the data being used by both the DNR and the National Weather Service.
These readings are essential, especially in southern Minnesota, as they help develop the national flood forecasts.
“The more data the Weather Service has, the better they can do to predict the runoff models,” DNR Assistant State Climatologist Peter Boulay said.
At the end of each month, Boulay puts the data into a program that helps water agencies, farmers and even the general public monitor and track wetlands. It’s also used to make precipitation maps more accurate, as the volunteers can report readings from remote places that have low populations.
The data is all available for free online, and it goes back many years.
“It’s always good to have boots on the ground to have the actual physical data,” Boulay said. “2019 was the wettest year on record, and if it wasn’t for the volunteers, we wouldn’t know it.”
There’s an official standard 4-inch rain gauge that volunteers must use, which costs in the range of $35. However, that is the only expense, and all of the data entries can be done through an app or online through the CoCoRaHS website.
When it comes to how often readings are taken, daily is preferred. Bock, who has been taking readings since 2010, takes his at 5 a.m. each day, and reports his findings even if there was little or no rain.
It’s similar for Mankato CoCoRaHS volunteer Mike Wills, who’s been part of the network for the past two years. Wills checks his gauge each day before leaving for work.
Daily checks may not seem necessary, but Boulay said it’s important so he is able to keep track of when exactly the precipitation is coming, rather than just how much there is. It’s also helpful to have small numbers and zeros in times of drought for the same reason.
“We have a saying, ‘Be a hero report your zeros,’” Boulay said.
Added Bock: “I’ll mention the wind, the conditions ... If it doesn’t rain, it doesn’t rain.”
Wills knew about the program for years before he joined, but the interest in reporting just wasn’t there. However, in recent years, his interest in the weather has continued to grow, and he knows what he’s doing matters.
“For me, it’s fun helping those organizations so they can improve their technologies and so on,” he said.
Bock always has followed precipitation levels, but that wasn’t the primary reason he began volunteering. His daughter was going to school to be a meteorologist, and he wanted to take an interest in something she enjoyed.
It’s been 10 years since then, and his passion for keeping the best data possible only continues to grow. It’s to a point where getting up at 5 a.m. isn’t something Bock does because he feels a need to serve — it’s something he enjoys.
“I’m not trying to get people to observe; I’m just trying to get people who are observing anyway to share their data,” Boulay said. “The best data comes from people who want to observe and have fun with it.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.