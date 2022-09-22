MANKATO — With rain in the forecast for Friday, Minnesota State University is moving its homecoming concert indoors but is planning to go forward with the bonfire and fireworks.
Gates open at 7 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium for the bonfire and fireworks, an event that's free and open to the public. A program will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the bonfire and fireworks will begin at 8.
The sold-out concert featuring rapper B.o.B will be moved from an outdoor show to Myers Field House. Ticketholders who attend the bonfire will have first priority for entering the field house at 8:30 p.m., followed by others at 8:45. The concert is set to begin at about 9 p.m.
MSU has a clear bag policy, closed toed shoes are required to attend, and no food, drink or pepper spray are allowed in the venue.
Parking will begin at 7 p.m. in parking lot 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.