The folks who run the State Fair are sharp.
They’ve developed an event that is consistently rated as the top one in the country. Newsweek recently ranked the 10 Best Late Summer Festivals in the World and the only one from all of America was the Minnesota State Fair.
Years ago there were a couple of beer halls on the fairgrounds. Today there seems to be specialty craft beer taps on every block.
Fair organizers knew one thing — we love drinking beer — and tapped into the brew pub trend to juice up their attendance even more.
It’s getting harder to find any little town that doesn’t have a brew pub. There’s one in Blakeley, a town so small its phone book is a half page long.
In most every sector there comes a bubble, when over-saturation or customers simply losing interest in something causes growth to stall and businesses to close.
There’s no sign of a beer bubble, however. With a growing number of breweries in the state — 170 at last count — there are some that have gone out of business. Most, I suspect, from overextending their finances — or maybe making bad beer.
But there are a lot of small towns and a lot of entrepreneurs to keep the brewery juggernaut going.
It’s heartening thing. It’s one of the few cases where a business model of 150 years ago still works.
In the late 1880s nearly a dozen breweries were in the Mankato area. After Prohibition, mass production behemoths like Anheuser-Busch took over everything. Now the big boys are losing market as community by community returns to a local brewery.
According to government data, brewery employment has tripled from a decade ago and the big brewers that had a monopoly on the market a few years ago have seen sales tumble.
Unlike the breweries of a century ago that served just their local area, brew pubs today can be in a small town like Blue Earth because people love going with a group of friends on a tour of different breweries, expanding the customer base substantially.
Something similar is happening in retail. As the big box stores are increasingly just empty big boxes, more small specialty shops are popping up. But unlike the beer business, local shops aren’t cutting much into the sales of stores like Target or online retail giants like Amazon.
And like family owned breweries, wineries keep opening and staying popular.
The combination is good for the local economy.
Schell’s makes a beer with malting barley grown north of Nicollet. Area breweries use locally grown hops and fruits to come up with a growing array of flavors. More people are starting vineyards to fuel the area wineries. It’s a boost to small town, rural America.
And when people buy the beer and wine, the money stays local.
So it’s your duty to go out and try some new wines and beer. It’s good for the economy.
