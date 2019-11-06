MANKATO — Wintry weather has resulted in the cancellation of VINE Faith in Action’s annual community service event on Saturday, Rake the Town.
“This is the first time in the event’s 23-year history that weather has forced us to make this decision and we are very disappointed," VINE’s Executive Director Pam Determan said in a press release.
More than 400 Rake the Town volunteers had signed up to remove leaves from the lawns of more than 150 homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
