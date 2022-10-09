MANKATO — Fall fortune favored the Mankato River Ramble this year, drawing bicyclists from near and far to enjoy the area's vibrant autumn colors Sunday.
Conditions lived up to what organizers described as "prime leaf-peeping weather" on its Facebook page ahead of time.
Among the thousands of people rolling through the Mankato area's scenic river valley, Maya Sheikh and her group were well prepared for the colors.
"I was looking at the DNR's fall color finder and it's supposed to be peaking," she said.
The Department of Natural Resources' handy map showed Minneopa State Park, one of four rest stops on the route, between 50-75% of the way to peak fall colors as of Thursday. Judging by the vibrant shades of yellows, oranges and reds overlooking the Minnesota River across from the ride's launch point at Land of Memories Park, it was near enough to peak by Sunday.
Sheikh and her aunt, Kathy Banks, came down for the ride from the Twin Cities metro area. Sam Schurkamp of Chicago joined them in a group.
The trio were excited to ride the River Ramble for the first time, after Sheikh worked the event last year. They looked forward to pie from the Rapidan Dam Store, another of the stops.
All the stops, which also included Marston Park in Lake Crystal and Minnemishinona Falls on Judson Bottom Road, featured music. Riders could choose from 12-, 26- and 42-mile loops.
A whole host of volunteers and sponsors come together to support the event each year as a way to highlight Mankato as a recreational destination for bicyclists, said Tom Engstrom, an organizer and founder of the event. The event also raises money for bicycling initiatives through Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.
"Ten to 12 years ago this was an underutilized resource," Engstrom said. "The people who live here as well as the people come from outside the area have come to understand that Mankato is more than a small industrialized city."
Rick and Juli Lassow from Minneapolis returned to the event after experiencing it for the first time last year. It was a family ride for the husband and wife, who brought son, Will, 10, and daughter, Alice, 8, along.
"It's good exercise, time with family and safe way to bike on the roads," Will said.
Juli appreciated how well organized the route is, including the safe trails. The treats along the way are a special bonus.
"I love that there's a good amount of the ride that was off the road," Juli said. "We came for the trail rides and beautiful colors and of course the pie."
