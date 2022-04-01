One of Mankato’s most decrepit municipal parking ramps will be demolished this summer and replaced with a cheaper-to-maintain surface lot.
But the razing of the Broad Street Ramp won’t solve a looming multi-million-dollar challenge facing the city’s aging downtown parking structures.
“We’re going to have to come up with a solution to address some of those future needs,” said Park Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city.
The solution for the 47-year-old Broad Street Ramp — demolition — probably won’t work for the two municipal ramps that are even older.
With just two floors of parking, the Broad Street Ramp will see its number of stalls decline a manageable number from 98 to 63 when it becomes a parking lot in October.
The five-story Mankato Place Ramp — built in 1972 and the city’s largest with 634 stalls — would lose about 500 spots if razed and replaced with a surface lot.
The six-story Civic Center Ramp, which sits between the backside of the arena and the City Center Hotel, was constructed in 1970 and is the oldest of the six municipal ramps. Demolishing that ramp in favor of a surface lot would trade 443 slots for fewer than 100.
The downtown ramps are critical to meeting parking demand in Mankato’s core, especially when hockey games, concerts, conventions and trade shows are scheduled in the civic center complex. The ramps are also used by a growing number of downtown office workers and patrons of bars, restaurants and other businesses.
And several new apartment buildings totaling nearly 200 units are in various stages of development in the city center, which would create even more demand for vehicle slots.
“Parking is always a need in the downtown area,” Skophammer said.
The ramps have a combined value of more than $60 million, but that figure also offers a warning about the cost of maintaining them — and the price tag for eventually replacing them if the maintenance is deferred to the point they’re beyond repair. The city administration is planning to recommend the City Council authorize a thorough inventory of the upcoming repairs that will be required, the estimated cost and a plan for how to pay the bill.
The Broad Street Ramp, behind Walnut and Hickory streets adjacent to the Atwood and Wells Fargo buildings, provides a smaller-scale example of what’s facing the city with its larger ramps.
Despite repairs made in 1987, 1996-97 and 2015, plywood needed to be installed in some areas of the ramp to protect vehicles from falling chunks of concrete. In 2020, an assessment of future needed repairs put the figure for the ramp at $506,000. That’s less than the $595,000 estimated cost of demolition of the ramp and construction of the surface lot, but continued deterioration of the structure since 2020 means the long-term costs would be double that amount.
“Over the course of the next 20 years, we were looking at $1.2 million to put into that facility,” Skophammer said, adding that the projected cost of building a new replacement ramp was $2.3 million. “(Demolition) was sort of the greatest bang for the buck.”
With the demise of the Broad Street Ramp, set for July, the city will have five remaining ramps to maintain.
The two tallest and largest are also the oldest. But Mankato also has three ramps less long in the tooth. The four-story City Center Ramp, constructed in 2014 as part of the Tailwind redevelopment along Front Street that produced Profinium Place and two other buildings, offers 309 parking spaces. Two other 21st-century ramps — the 2010 Second Street Ramp and the 2005 Cherry Street Ramp — provide 210 and 156 stalls, respectively.
Although those younger ramps might not face the near-term structural repairs of the older ramps, a large bill is coming for all of the parking structures if the city is going to continue to control vehicle access in the traditional way. The automated gates and pay stations are becoming obsolete, and modernizing them could deplete the fund established in recent years for ramp maintenance.
“That’s going to eat up a huge amount of our reserves,” Skophammer said.
The new pay stations, which carry an estimated cost of $750,000, have been delayed as staff explore alternatives such as requiring ramp users to install an app on their smartphones as a less costly approach to control access and to collect parking fees.
A $500,000 upgrade to the exterior of the Civic Center Ramp, once slated for this year, has been pushed off beyond five years. Window replacements in a stairwell of that ramp, tentatively slated for 2024, and reconstruction of the narrow center stairwell in the Mankato Place Ramp the following year are expected to cost a combined $600,000.
The city’s Public Works staff have listed the typical lifespan of ramps at 60 years — a mark the Civic Center and Mankato Place ramps would hit in less than a decade. But the life of a parking structure can be extended.
“If you keep up with the maintenance and repairs, yes, you certainly can,” Skophammer said.
But $200,000 — the amount of sales tax revenue currently put into a parking ramp depreciation fund — won’t do it. Relying on users of the ramp to fund the entire cost isn’t realistic either. Downtown property owners are contributing about $600,000 a year already — an amount that just covers snow removal, cleaning, utilities, and trash and litter removal.
Once the inventory of future needs is completed, Skophammer will be tasked with offering ideas for cash-flowing the repairs. Because of the size of the problem, he expects options to include shifting a larger amount of local sales-tax revenues into the ramp reserve fund. Selling millions of dollars in municipal bonds, which would be repaid with sales tax revenue, is another option.
“Or it could very well be a combination of the two,” he said.
The option that doesn’t sound appealing at all to Skophammer and other city officials is delay.
“There’s enough concern that we’re certainly going to bring it to the council to see if they’re willing to fund it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.