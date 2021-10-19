MANKATO — Rapid COVID-19 tests are becoming more accessible in south-central Minnesota, with area counties offering them for free at sites this week.
Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide ramp-up in rapid testing Friday. His release stated 16 public health agencies are distributing rapid tests provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Faribault and Martin counties are among the recipients. Their joint human services agency stepped in to offer rapid testing as a way to relieve some of the burdens on health care providers, who’ve been stretched thin dealing with recent spikes in cases.
Getting results back quickly rather than a day or two later is proving convenient, said Chera Sevcik, executive director of human services and community health administrator for the two counties.
“It takes 20 minutes for the machine to run,” she said of the Cue nasal swab tests. “It’s helpful for individuals who were close contacts or individuals who don’t feel well, just because they get their results very quickly.”
Faster turnarounds limit the potential of someone spreading the coronavirus while they wait for results.
In Faribault and Martin counties, public health previously focused more on vaccines and contact tracing than testing. Sevcik said conversations with Mayo Clinic Health System and United Hospital District, which both saw surges in cases over the last month, led public health to start providing rapids tests last week to meet the demand.
This week’s free rapid test sites are available by appointment in the counties. The first will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Blue Earth, followed by an afternoon test site from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at 1200 N. State St. in Fairmont.
Additional rapid testing events could be scheduled in the future depending on demand. Public health contacts the state and orders testing materials through them, Sevcik said.
Agencies are also closely collaborating with schools on testing. Rapid testing has been a big help for students and teachers in Watonwan County, said Community Health Services Manager Julia Whitcomb.
As other respiratory illnesses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus circulate, with initial symptoms similar to what someone with COVID-19 could feel, rapid tests help in ruling out COVID-19.
“It’s been extremely helpful to make sure people can go back to school or back to work,” Whitcomb said.
Watonwan County is holding rapid nasal test sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the 715 Second Ave. S. county human services center in St. James. For those who prefer saliva testing, which would have a longer turnaround for results, it has Monday and Wednesday testing available in St. James and Wednesday testing in Madelia as well.
Pop-up testing sites in other communities will come next, Whitcomb said. She mentioned Butterfield as an example in the near future because testing isn’t as accessible there.
“We try to meet people where they’re at,” she said.
As part of Walz’s announced ramp-up of rapid tests, he activated the National Guard to launch rapid test sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson and Crookston this week. At least three additional sites will be announced for next week, according to a release.
“Minnesotans are working hard to navigate daycare, school, and work — and they need the reassurance and ease of rapid testing to keep their lives on track,” Walz stated in the release. “To help Minnesotans get the speedy test results they need, we are taking action to expand our free and successful community testing network with rapid testing sites.”
