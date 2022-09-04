RAPIDAN — A church dating back to 1867 is getting a new purpose as a museum in Rapidan.
St. John Lutheran Church — otherwise known as the “German church” because Germans founded it and made up the majority of the congregation in its early days — has been sitting empty but was recently transferred to the Rapidan Heritage Society.
Church members are pleased St. John’s will be repurposed, said Vail Belgard, who was treasurer of the church and a 30-year parishioner until it closed in November 2021.
“Most of the congregation is happy it will continue to be used,” Belgard said, adding that the congregation had dwindled to fewer than 10 parishioners by the time it closed its doors. “We had looked at what happened to some other churches, and they were used for grain storage. We didn’t think that was appropriate for our church.”
“It’s a big blessing to us,” said Jane Haala, secretary and treasurer of the Rapidan Heritage Society. “The people of St. John’s, their wish was to see the church still used to support community events and projects. They felt transferring it to the Rapidan Heritage Society was the best way to meet this goal and to have a continued good use of the building.”
The Heritage Society plans to move a museum they currently house in a small railroad depot into the church building so they can display their donations and exhibits. Their goal, Haala said, is to preserve the area’s history with artifacts, pictures and oral histories.
Volunteers operate the Rapidan Heritage Society and will work to open the new museum this winter. They’ll add a research area and have information about past families and businesses.
St. John’s was founded in 1867 when traveling missionaries were visiting the area. It was officially organized in 1870, and it wasn’t until 1897 that a wood-framed church was built.
The wood-framed church was later dismantled, and the new church was built in 1951. “So this church is 71 years old,” Haala said.
The building is in Rapidan at the corner of Blue Earth County Roads 9 and 33. Situated about 10 miles southwest of Mankato, Rapidan is an unincorporated village with a population of 156.
For the church’s last service in 2021, there was “a nice crowd,” Belgard said.
As for the museum, Haala said the focus will be on the town’s school, which is a big part of the community, and also on area businesses and families “with wonderful histories,” she said.
The museum will also maintain church records and St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery records.
The Rapidan Heritage Society was founded in 2002 and its goal is to “bring the community back together again,” Haala said. “As Mankato has grown, unfortunately the smaller communities have lost their identity and lost their history. We want to bring that back.
“Everyone has a history so it’s a great opportunity to bring that to the forefront and help everyone celebrate their history.”
She said the 5,000-square-foot building will be half-filled with exhibits, with about eight exhibits to start, and that the Heritage Society will expand its exhibits the longer the museum is open. The other half of the museum will be used for community programs and meetings.
“Everyone wants us to succeed in this building,” Haala said. “It’s been really wonderful, the support we have gotten from the local and county historical societies surrounding us.”
