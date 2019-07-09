RAPIDAN — The latest work on repairs to the Rapidan Dam will cost $218,000 more than estimated.
The Blue Earth County board Tuesday approved the low bid of $543,537 to repair the west wall at the dam. That bid is 67% higher than engineers' estimates.
"It's more than we wanted to see, but what can you do," said Board Chair Will Purvis.
He said $250,000 will come from a state grant and the rest from the county general fund.
"There's more to b done out there. The spring flooding was hard on things."
The county has for years been doing various repairs on the 107-year-old dam, which produces hydroelectric power.
The county received a $2.4 million state grant to cover part of the costs of repairs.
The west wall has deteriorated over the years from weather and moisture. Contractors will install steel anchors tied to the area bedrock, as well as a reinforced steel face and concrete face to fix it.
The bid went to PCiRoads LLC of St. Michael. There were three other higher bids, with the highest coming in at 202% over estimates, or $985,580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.