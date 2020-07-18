The company that manages the hydropower plant at the Rapidan Dam says it will terminate its lease and the county faces more potential high-cost repairs to the 110-year-old dam.
“It’s been relentless the last few years, the bad news on top of bad news,” said Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County public works director. “It’s disheartening. It’s just a very unfortunate and challenging situation.”
Millions of dollars already have gone into numerous repairs to the dam in recent years, including repairs to the concrete spillway and related work on the downriver side of the dam.
Late last winter an ice dam built up downriver, which caused water to back up to the dam and flood the electric powerhouse with 15 feet of water, ruining electrical generation equipment. The plant hasn’t produced any electricity since.
“It’s a beautiful, old, historic structure but it takes a lot of money to keep it maintained,” said Blue Earth County Commissioner Will Purvis, whose district contains the dam. “This latest thing with the generator room and equipment being flooded wasn’t good.”
Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, which has a lease with the county to operate the hydropower plant at the dam, notified the county it will terminate its lease. Thilges said the company, which has long operated the plant, has an opt-out option in its lease and wouldn’t face any penalty for severing ties with the county.
“They have not given us an official termination date yet. We’re trying to determine an exit strategy,” Thilges said.
If the county chooses to repair the power plant, it would cost an estimated $2.3 million. That would be on top of other necessary structural repairs that had previously been identified. Those include an estimated $2.7 million apron repair and $450,000 for repairs to damaged tainter gates.
Thilges recently presented the commissioners with four plausible options to consider:
• Repair the hydroelectric equipment and have the county operate the hydropower system.
• Repair the electric equipment and get a new tenant to operate the power plant.
• Repair the exterior damage to the dam and continue to maintain it so the dam can remain a regional amenity as part of Rapidan Park. The dam would no longer produce hydropower.
• Evaluate the feasibility of removing the dam.
Removal of the dam has been looked at before, but the price tag would be immense. Polluted silt that fills a large area behind the dam would have to be taken out and disposed of before the dam could be removed.
Two decades ago the estimated cost of removal was pegged at $20 million. Thilges estimates the removal cost would now be about $50 million.
Payments to the county under the electrical generation lease agreement have varied with the county getting nearly $26,000 in 2015 and nearly $50,000 in 2016. But last year the county received less than $14,000.
The county will be hiring engineering consultants to better evaluate the four options with updated cost estimates and potential funding sources.
Thilges said he can’t yet make a recommendation on which of the four options is best.
“I want to study the facts for the options before making any recommendations. We need more sense of certainty for the alternatives.”
Purvis said he thinks commissioners want and need more information as well. “My sense is everyone is in agreement we have to maintain it to keep it structurally safe. Other than that, we’re not sure which direction we’ll go.”
Thilges has been looking at multiple federal and state agencies for potential funding, whatever track commissioners finally choose.
“None of them are certain,” he said of funding potential.
“The state is likely our best bet, through the dam safety account or renewable energy account if we choose to go with the electric repairs.”
