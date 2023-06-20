MANKATO — Opponents of a proposed gravel pit next to Rapidan County Park and campground, the Dam Store and rural subdivisions packed a County Board meeting Tuesday to say it would bring too much noise and dust, would jeopardize area wells, and increase noisy and dangerous heavy truck traffic.
The pit is being proposed by Lorentz Construction and the Paradise Valley Trust, which owns the property.
"This has three strikes against it from the start," nearby resident John Massa said during a public hearing at the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners meeting.
"You have a campground, county park and 30 residences around the proposed site."
Matthew Berger, of Gislason and Hunter, represents Lorentz and said there have been a lot of "vague fears" about potential problems from a gravel pit, but said the project has been the most extensively studied project he's ever seen, looking at everything from noise and dust to water and archaeological resources. "The concerns aren't born out by the facts and studies."
A decision by the board was expected Tuesday, but commissioners tabled the topic after they learned this week that a petition signed by hundreds of residents is requesting a much more in-depth study be done called an Environmental Assessment Worksheet or EAW.
A state agency is reviewing the petition request and will likely send it back to the county in about a week, leaving the county to decide if the EAW is necessary. The county would have 30 days to make that decision.
While the board didn't take a vote on the gravel pit request, it did allow the public hearing to take place, where many residents raised concerns, with most focused on the noise, potential impact on residential wells and on safety concerns on County Road 9.
One resident said most of the wells in the area are only 125 feet to 200 feet deep, and if a lot of gravel is extracted, it could cause water pressure to fall or contaminate wells.
A woman living on Grapevine Lane said an intersection with County Road 9 is already dangerous and adding up to 100 trucks a day would increase the danger.
Louise Henderson, who is the family trustee for the Paradise Valley Trust, said they want to work with neighbors who have any concerns but only a few have reached out. She said the property has been in her family for generations, and while it's zoned agricultural, the sandy soil is not conducive to raising crops.
