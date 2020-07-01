MANKATO — A California rapper who was charged following a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County in 2017 was sentenced to a year in jail.
Lawrence Carl Demetrious White, 44, of Perris, California, was convicted of felony promoting prostitution Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Three other felony charges — for sex trafficking, inducing a person to practice prostitution and fleeing police — were dismissed in a plea deal.
White, who is a rapper who uses the name 40 Glocc, entered an Alford plea in October. That means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was evidence that would likely lead a jury to convict him.
According to court documents:
White brought a woman to a Mapleton residence where a task force of area members of law enforcement were conducting a prostitution sting in February 2017. Authorities responded to an online ad and agreed to pay $400 for an hour-long visit.
White waited in a vehicle while the woman went inside and sped off as the woman was being arrested. Other officers attempted to pull White over, but he did not stop until an officer blocked his path.
White's hands were bleeding and multiple smashed cellphones were in the vehicle. Both White and the woman were wearing Bluetooth devices.
Investigators suspected White was listening as the woman was arrested and broke his phones while he fled to destroy evidence.
White was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and was taken immediately into custody. With credit for time served and early release, he could be freed in February.
White was ordered to then spend 10 years on probation with a long list of conditions including monitoring of his income and online communications. He also was given a stayed prison sentence that could be executed if he commits any violation.
The gross misdemeanor charges against the Las Vegas woman White brought to the home were dismissed last year after she served a year of probation.
