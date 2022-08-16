If you want to support local — and who doesn’t? — there’s only one food vendor from our area with a stand at the Minnesota State Fair, and that’s Waseca-based Strawberries ‘N Creme.
Co-owner Kelly Miller said they spell it “creme” versus “cream” because their parfaits are dairy free. The whipped topping is plant-based and made on site at the fair.
“It’s predominantly soy,” Miller said of the topping. “It tastes really good. People try it and can’t believe it’s non-dairy. We whip it fresh. We’re whipping it all day long so it’s very fresh.”
Miller estimates her operation uses 700 pounds of strawberries a day and that they will sell about 8,000 parfaits during the two-week Minnesota State Fair run from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5. The parfaits come in regular and large sizes and are $8 and $10.
Miller also likes to boast that Strawberries ‘N Creme is one of the few healthy alternatives when it comes to fair food. “It’s pretty darn healthy even though it’s really delicious. It really is refreshing. It’s for before you eat greasy food, and it’s for after you eat cheese curds.”
It’s quite a process to produce the parfaits.
The strawberries Miller’s team uses are shipped in from a California wholesaler. Miller said because of the volume and consistency needed, she can’t source her berries locally.
On State Fair mornings, the day starts at a St. Paul church kitchen, where the berries are cleaned and de-stemmed. From there, it’s off to the fair.
Though their food stand is on Machinery Hill, their Strawberries ‘N Creme kitchen is a few blocks away on the fairgrounds. A staff of about 25 is hired for working the fair and shuttles the product back and forth between kitchen and stand.
Strawberries ‘N Creme got its start in 1986 under original owner Gayle O’Reagan, also of Waseca. Miller and her husband, John Gotz, purchased the business in 2018.
The couple decided they wanted to also sell a beverage at their stand. They settled on a brewed black tea sweetened with strawberries and cane sugar, which they sell for $4.
Miller said the fair is a fun place to be where “everyone is happy.”
“Last year someone said. ‘This is like Disney World. It’s the happiest place on Earth,’” she said. “I love that. No matter what is going on in the world, everyone — children, the young and the old — everyone who comes to the fair is happy.”
“We have a fun, outgoing vibe,” Miller said. “Gayle had a family business and ours is, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.