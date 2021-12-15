A rare December thunderstorm with high winds prompted warnings across the region Wednesday evening. But there were few reports of local damage.
There was at least one confirmed tornado in the state, making it the first ever December tornado in Minnesota.
Strong storms came up though Nebraska and Iowa but weakened somewhat as they reached Minnesota around 6:30 p.m.
Spotters were called out to watch for tornadoes in southern Faribault County and a tornado warning was issued around 7 p.m. for an area that included the southeast corner of the county due to some cloud rotation.
Winds also prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
A wind gust of 59 mph was reported in Brown County while the top gust recorded at the Mankato airport was only 29 mph.
Damage reports in The Free Press coverage area were limited to some tree debris on a road in Bricelyn and a few downed power lines.
BENCO Electric Cooperative had power outages impacting nearly 500 customers in the Blue Earth area and over 100 in the St. Clair area. Xcel Energy reported smaller area outages — less than 100 customers in total — near Elysian, Morristown and west of Waseca.
The National Weather Service said there was a confirmed tornado in Plainview, which is northeast of Rochester. There were multiple damage reports in Freeborn County, including damaged homes and a bank in Hartland, possibly from a tornado.
Forecasters warned earlier in the day the storms could bring tornadoes and winds of 60-90 mph were possible.
A high wind warning was issued for all of Minnesota south of Brainerd. Blue Earth County and all areas to the south, including into Iowa and Wisconsin were also in a tornado watch.
National Weather Service forecaster Brent Hewett called the storm forecast preceded by warm temperatures a “highly unusual event.”
“We’re truly going to see all four seasons in one day,” he said earlier Wednesday. “This is likely to be the most impactful weather event of the season and it’s happening in mid December.”
Some area cities opened their city hall or fire station as a storm shelter.
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights were turned off for the first time in the event’s history.
“Our executive team made the decision based on the forecasted high winds and current tornado watch, as well as possible heavy rains and freezing conditions,” Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights president said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The storm followed heavy fog early Wednesday morning, which gave way to sunshine and then overcast skies with balmy temperatures.
A high temperature of 62 was reached at the Mankto airport, which fell a few degrees short of a local record.
At the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport a record high of 52 was reached. That broke the previous record high for Dec. 15, which previously was 51 degrees in 2014. The highest temperature ever recorded in the Twin Cities in the second half of December is 58, according to the national weather service.
While extremely high winds slowed in the evening, they were expected to still be strong throughout the overnight and into Thursday morning and early afternoon, reaching speeds of 45-50 mph.
Snow was not expected to accumulate in the Mankato region, but some rains could make for icy roads Thursday morning.
“Behind this weather front the temperatures will plunge to the 20s in Mankato,” Hewett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.