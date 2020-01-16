MANKATO — Rasmussen College is updating its name. But the change won't mean any programming or staffing changes at the Mankato campus, its director says.
Rasmussen College will become known as Rasmussen University. The board of directors of the Minnesota-based private college decided in August but made the announcement this week.
The new name won't be accompanied by any changes to the school's offerings, said Kathy Sanger, director of the Mankato campus.
“It doesn't change anything we're doing,” Sanger said.
Rather, she said the name shift reflects the 120-year-old institution's evolution.
The college offers over 40 certificate, associate, bachelor and master's degrees, predominantly in health care and business-related fields. Its patented Flex Choice model combines traditional classwork with online work-at-your-own pace options, credit for prior on-the-job learning and demonstration-based assessments.
“It's going to better reflect who we are and what we do,” said Sanger, who has led the Mankato campus for more than 20 years.
The Mankato location moved to Madison East Center two years ago. It is one of 24 campuses across the Midwest and in Florida.
The Mankato campus has almost 700 students, about half of whom complete most of their coursework online.
The name change will be phased in during coming months and be complete in the fall.
“We're thrilled. It's going to be worth the time and energy we put into it,” Sager said.
