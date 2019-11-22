MANKATO — East High School students prescribed M&M'S, listened for a heart murmur on a high-tech mannequin and got many other hands-on glimpses into a variety of medical-related careers Friday at Rasmussen College.
Each fall Cougars in the intro to health occupations class pay a visit to the Mankato campus of the private college. West High School students are invited in the spring.
The high school students get a taste of careers as a nurse, medical assistant, medical coder and pharmacy technician.
Rasmussen students Kersten Garin and Alyssa Lawrence showed the high schoolers how to perform a blood draw on lifelike arms that contained a mock vein and blood. From the proper way to tie a tourniquet to how to safely dispose of the needle, Garin and Lawrence demonstrated each step and then guided each student as they gave it a try.
East junior Zach Leasman and freshman Ally Tummers said the blood draw was the highlight of the visit.
“Watching the blood enter the tube was oddly satisfying,” Leasman said.
Meanwhile just a few feet away, Rasmussen student Stacy Vanderweft showed Cougars how to remove suture staples and then dress the wounds with medical glue and Steri-Strips. While the students gave it a try, Vanderweft recited wound care instructions they would give to a patient.
“A big part of what you do as a medical assistant is patient education,” she said.
The visitors got to pick up a needle again in the nurses training lab. They used hot dogs to practice doing an intradermal injection, which they might someday perform to test a patient for tuberculosis.
Nursing instructors also demonstrated how the college's lifelike nursing mannequins can scream, vomit and make other disturbing sounds. After learning how to use a stethoscope, the Cougars also got to listen for some quieter signs that a patient needs help.
The visitors also discovered that not every medical-related career requires needles, or even to see patients.
“There are a ton of jobs that don't require direct patient contact,” said Jeremy Barthels, chair of the college's pharmacy technician and medical administrative assistant programs.
After learning about how medical coding is used for insurance billing and public health data tracking, the pupils tried looking up the codes for injuries and illnesses ranging from being pecked by a chicken to cellulitis of the right great toe.
M&M'S substituted for pills as students tried their hand deciphering doctor's codes to fill prescriptions. “You have to be accurate and precise,” Barthels said. “Otherwise it could have very devastating effects.”
Leasman and Tummers said at the end of the day they still aspire to become surgeons, but they learned about some other career opportunities they'd not considered before.
“This definitely showed me some other options that might be cool,” Leasman said.
