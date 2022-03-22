One of the most unique — and most decrepit — trails in the Mankato park system could be in its final year of existence.
For 30 years, hikers have been able to explore marshes in the Rasmussen Woods nature area on floating boardwalk paths that rise and fall with water levels. But the paths have been a challenge to maintain, and city officials are looking to abandon one section of trail and place another section on piers to lift it above the high-water level.
“The idea is to minimize the maintenance,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Because the paths travel through marshes, city crews need to wait until the winter freeze-up to get heavy equipment in place to make repairs, McCarty said. When the marshes are frozen, however, the wooden boardwalks are iced in place and can’t be moved.
Repositioning the paths — along with replacing broken or rotted boards on the surface — is a major part of the maintenance. That’s because the floating pathways shift out of place as water flows through the marshes during the spring snowmelt or after heavy rains.
That leaves them slanted, twisted and, in McCarty’s words, “pretty kittywampus” during dry seasons when the marsh is without water.
The floating trail is actually two separate trails. One is on the northeastern part of the park nearest to Stoltzman Road and the Mankato West High School baseball fields.
For most of its existence, that floating trail was mostly a dead-end walk from one of Rasmussen’s woodchip trails into the park’s largest marsh. That changed last year when a bike trail was added along Stoltzman Road just a few feet from the terminus of the boardwalk trail.
But that section of floating trail is in particularly poor condition, is less traveled than other trails in the park, is most likely going to be abandoned, McCarty said.
“We’ve been kind of rethinking the long-term sustainability of that.”
The other portion of floating trail is on the southwestern edge of Rasmussen Woods and connects the park’s nature trails to the West Mankato/Red Jacket bike trail. A $375,000 project would replace the floating trail in that area with a boardwalk supported by piers anchored in the earth below the marsh.
“We essentially want to lift it up 6 or 8 inches off the (high-water level),” McCarty said. “It’ll be a lot more stable.”
And not quite as much fun for hikers, who clearly enjoy the somewhat wobbly walk directly on top of the marsh.
People writing reviews of Rasmussen Woods on Alltrails.com and Google regularly cite the floating trails as a favorite feature — at least before the onset of drought more than a year ago.
“Cool swamp walk,” Gretchen G., of St. Paul, wrote in August 2020.
“Great trail! The floating trail was the highlight,” said Tricia Besta, of Sioux Falls, in June of that year.
“I consider the floating walkway the highlights of my hikes through the park,” stated Timothy McGowan, of Christiansburg, Virginia.
“My favorite part about these trails would have to be the floating paths it has,” added Dylan VanDam last spring. “The paths are pallets of wood that float on top of the marsh to allow you to ‘walk on water.’”
And Nicolae Belfore applauded how the trails “allow you to experience the wetlands up close” while also pointing out one of their downfalls: “The floating paths are a really interesting feature, especially when they’re actually floating.”
During long stretches of recent years, due to drought or the normal drying out of the marshes in the summer and autumn, water levels have fallen so low that the boardwalks are left resting on the uneven ground of the parched swamp.
When there is water, it’s on the move, which adds to the wear and tear on the structures.
“I think it would work better if we didn’t have so much flowing water,” McCarty said of the streams that intersect the marshes.
A Rasmussen Woods Management Plan completed 10 years ago suggested two possible fixes for the western portion of the trail.
“The floating trail that links the trail system to the West Mankato Trail is in continual need of maintenance. Strategies should be examined that would anchor the trail while still allowing the trail to move vertically with seasonal or storm event water levels,” the plan suggested.
Another proposed alternative is the one the city is now exploring: “Future grant opportunities should be considered for placing the trail on wood piers that would raise the trail above flooding.”
The City Council last week authorized staff to seek a grant of $187,500 — half the estimated cost of building the pier-based trail — from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.
McCarty said the project is set to be constructed in 2023 if the city fares well in the competition for the grant dollars. If the city is unsuccessful, another less-costly solution will probably be sought.
“It’s critical to funding it,” he said of the DNR grant.
