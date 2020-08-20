MANKATO — Blue Earth County's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped over the last week, but increases in other area counties led the region's overall rate to rise.
The percentage of tests resulting in COVID cases increased regionwide from 5.4% between Aug. 5-12 to 5.7% between Aug. 12-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The region's weekly rate is at its highest point since the week ending on July 8 resulted in a 6.3% positivity rate.
A big jump in Le Sueur County's rate combined with smaller upticks in Nicollet, Waseca and Sibley counties contributed to south-central Minnesota's higher rate this week.
Testing levels in Le Sueur County rose from 480 last week to 534 this week. The rise in testing doesn't fully explain the big jump in cases from 20 to 55, however, as the county's rate of positive cases rose from 4.2% to 10.3% week to week.
Only Watonwan County had a higher rate over the last week. Watonwan was still one of five counties in the region to have a lower rate than the week before, going from 19.1% to 13% with less testing.
The other counties with lower rates this week were Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault and Martin counties.
Blue Earth County's 4.9% rate is the first time it's been below the 5% mark — considered a threshold of concern by health officials — since at least mid-June when county-level testing data became available.
Sibley, Nicollet and Waseca counties joined Le Sueur and Watonwan in having rates above 5% this week. Sibley and Waseca, at 6.3% and 6.2%, haven't had higher rates since testing data became available in June.
Nicollet County's 5.6% rate is among its highest during the pandemic. Its rate peaked at 7% in early July.
Overall testing was up in the region this week. There were 4,656 new tests added over the last week compared to 4,215 the week before.
